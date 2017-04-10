Community group comes together to improve Sharpsburg

Where: 800 Main St., SharpsburgFor more about the Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, go online to sharpsburgneighborhood.org /

Lifelong Sharpsburg resident Charles “Chas” Smith is excited about the chance he has been given to improve his hometown.

Smith, 62, is serving on the steering committee for the Sharpsburg Community Vision Plan, a project focused on exploring ways to attract businesses, improve public transportation and tackle other issues related to growth of the borough.

“I went to school here, I played ball here and I go to church here,” Smith said. “It just feels good to be a part of something in the town where I grew up.”

The project is run and organized by the Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, an association of residents founded in 2014 by Councilwoman Brittany Reno.

The Community Vision Plan's first public meeting to get resident feedback is Monday. More than 25 residents have acknowledged they plan to attend; 45 other said they are interested via the organization's Facebook post, “Sharpsburg, What's Next.”

Partnering with EvolveEA — an environmental consultant company that helps communities with planning — the group secured funding from the Hillman Foundation to cover the cost of the consulting team, community meetings and fuel the implementation of plans that are developed.

The Sharpsburg Vision Plan “will ultimately empower Sharpsburgers … to have a loud and clear voice in future discussion on community initiatives,” said Reno, the organization's executive director. “We want to hear from everyone who lives here.”

Smith knows that residents will be vocal on challenges they wish to overcome. He said he expects improving the business district to be on top of many wish lists.

“There are things needed here like grocery stores, coffee shops and more places where seniors could go,” Smith said. “I would also love to beautify the town and maybe have a nice entrance or sign as you drive in.”

Reno said now is time for residents to speak up about the future, as Sharpsburg has been getting good economic news. Hitchhiker Brewing Co. is renovating the former Fort Pitt Brewery on 15th Street and part of the Riverfront 47 mixed-use development of housing, industry and shopping is in the borough.

“With more private development starting to happen in Sharpsburg after decades of disinvestment, it's important that we, as a community, have a say in the direction of its growth and evolution,” Reno said. “My hope is that our community meetings will allow us to gather feedback from as many residents as possible on their dreams for this unique little borough.”

In order to reach as many residents as possible, the Vision Plan will be doing online surveys for those who can't make it to the meetings. By the end of the process, Reno hopes to have at least 350 residents — nearly 10 percent of the town's population — giving input online or in-person. The final plan outlining goals for the next five years will be announced in October.

“The specific solutions identified by residents will also improve Sharpsburg organizations' future chances of receiving foundation and government grants,” Reno said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.