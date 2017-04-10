Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Elected officials join Fox Chapel District Forum to discuss

Sharon Drake | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Residents in the Fox Chapel Area School District can discuss potential changes in public education during a meeting with state officials on April 20.

District Forum will host state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Shaler, and four state representatives from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a panel discussion at the high school, 611 Field Club Road. Scheduled to attend are representatives Hal English, R-Hampton, Dom Costa, D-Stanton Heights, Anthony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills and Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont.

The focus of the discussion will be state-mandated testing, pension costs, charter schools and property-based taxes.

Attendees will have the chance to talk one-on-one with the government officials during the event.

District Forum provides an opportunity for residents to discuss education topics with administration.

On Jan. 31, the group called a meeting to discuss the impact of the proposed SB 76, known as the Property Tax Independence Act. Currently tabled, it is a movement to eliminate school property taxes and replace it with other levies like the income tax.

The Property Tax Independence Act will be covered on April 20, as well as other topics including Keystone exams, budgets and charter school costs. Anne Ringham, District Forum community representative, believes it is important for all members of the community to attend.

“[The school district] needs our interest,” Ringham said. “We have to keep our noses to the grindstone.”

A resident of Fox Chapel since 1983, Ringham was a founder of Fox Chapel Council, the predecessor to District Forum. She said it is vital that residents keep tabs on what is happening in schools; she has been involved with the group for decades.

“The district directly impacts the value of our homes. Good schools are one way value is maintained,” Ringham said.

District Forum last hosted a panel with state reps in 2014.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.

