Crowded field of candidates compete for 4 seats on Aspinwall Council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Unlike the Aspinwall primary election just two years ago — when no one ran for council — this year's race appears to be the Lower Valley's hottest ticket, with 10 candidates seeking four seats.

Six candidates will seek the Democratic nomination on May 16, including Mark Ellermeyer, David Brown, Marcia Cooper, Mary Plakidas, John Stephen and Lara Voytko. Four Republicans — David Borland, Ann Marsico, Joe Noro and Ann Pawlikowski — are running uncontested.

The recent controversy over the proposed reconstruction of Eastern Avenue seems to be the iron that heated up political interest in the community. Developers of Riverfront 47 wanted a shared access to the commercial development and the community park to extend from Eastern Avenue, but public pressure helped shift plans back to Brilliant Avenue.

“I am very strongly opposed to giving Riverfront 47 and the Aspinwall Riverfront Park a combined entrance at Eastern or Brilliant avenue,” said Brown, a consultant who helped lead the charge against reconstruction of Eastern.

“Doing so, I believe, would gravely and irretrievably damage the livability of our community. I consider the developer's access-road request the principal political issue of our time,” he said.

Brown is also running uncontested on the Democratic ticket for Aspinwall mayor against Republican Ted Sheerer. He is undecided about which position he would choose if he succeeds in both races, but said either way he supports improved communication between council and residents. His suggestions include a quarterly newsletter focused on community issues.

“I believe council members are representatives of the people and that they should vote in accordance with the people's will,” Brown said.

Cooper, a mom of three and child advocate attorney, believes the foremost issue facing the community is the health and safety of its children.

“Part of what makes Aspinwall a special place to live is our young families and their children,” said Cooper, a member of the borough's Democratic Committee.

“We should be focused on things like safe places to play, summer programs and jobs for teenagers,” she said.

While she opposed the Eastern Avenue proposal, Cooper believes the town could benefit from a connection with the R47 development via bike trails and walking paths.

“As a lawyer, I firmly believe in a representative government and I would follow the will of the people I represent,” she said.

Political newcomer Mary Plakidas has been interested in local government for years.

She believes traffic and development are the most significant issues facing residents over the next few years.

“Desires of developers targeting Aspinwall must be met with practical concerns for the welfare of our citizens,” said Plakidas, a mom of two.

Opposed to the Eastern Avenue entrance to R47, Plakidas said council needs to be thoughtful about the borough's future.

“I aim to take the interests of the Aspinwall community over the interests of developers,” she said.

John Stephen, a conservation and community development consultant who chairs the Aspinwall Democratic Committee, said if elected he will focus on riverfront development that respects the visions of residents.

The co-founder of Friends of the Riverfront, Stephen said he will focus on creating a main-street vibe for Freeport Road that would outweigh its current status as a pass-through route for shoppers and commuters.

“I want to create opportunities for all residents to be involved in the decisions that impact their community,” he said.

Any access to R47 and the park would have to be implemented in a way that is responsive to the needs of the community, Stephen said.

Lara Voytko, a sales specialist at Becton Dickinson, became entangled in local government over the last year with the issue of Eastern Avenue.

A leader of Priority Aspinwall, a group that opposes additional traffic, Voytko is working to educate residents on issues facing council. She believes her career in consultative sales lends her the experience necessary to be an effective public servant.

“That is the ability to forge and maintain relationships built on partnership and trust, the capacity to listen … to solve problems in constructive ways and to add value beyond just what's required of the situation,” Voytko said.

She chose to run for council because “the voice of the people is the voice that matters most.”

“It would be an honor to fight for the interests' of citizens, to be their voice and to help bring us back together as one, beautiful community,” she said.

The pool of newcomers will take on incumbent Ellermeyer, who is finishing his second term on council.

He would like to continue working on public safety issues — he supports the hiring of extra police officers and also called for an additional $25,000 in the budget for the volunteer fire department.

“The most important job in local politics is being responsive to the needs of residents, which could mean anything from having potholes patched to questions of cars parked improperly to wrong-way traffic,” Ellermeyer said.

Ellermeyer spearheaded a resolution to improve safety along Freeport Road and the borough is now applying for grants to develop improvements for pedestrians, mass transit users and cyclists. He would like to see the speed limit lowered to 25 mph, signals for crosswalks, a bus shelter and a traffic light at Eastern Avenue and wider sidewalks.

“Being responsive to my neighbors' requests is both the biggest and most satisfying part of the job,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or tpanizzi@tribweb.com.