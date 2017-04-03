Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg VFD steps up to help with fundraiser for stricken boy

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg volunteer Mallory Ferraro watches as Cameron Santoriello signs a poster for her friend, Kain Stellitano, during a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
Darlene Mallory of from Shaler brought her sons, Brayden and Chase, to the spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support Kain Stelliano at Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The Sharpsburg Wolves basketball team showed up Sunday March 25th for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for their friend Kain Stellitano recieving care at Childrens Hospital.
Jamie Cozza puts winning baskets on table for Aggie Lamanna and Grace Mrazek as they attended the spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday for Kain Stellitano hosted by the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department on March 25th.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg volunteer firefighter Nancy Winn holds the $1,000 winning 50/50 ticket that had 'Give to Kain' written on it during a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The fundraiser at the St. Juan Diego Center in Sharpsburg was for Kain Stellitano, whose grandmother, Karan Pastor (right) and brother, Damian, are shown watching the drawing.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department's recent pasta dinner fundraiser brought in more than $13,000 to help Kain Stellitano, the 12-year-old, seriously ill grandson of a VFD member.

The VFD served more than 650 dinners, raffled 55 baskets and held a 50-50 drawing — with the winner donating the proceeds back to Kain's health care fund. Clean-up was done by the Sharpsburg Wolves youth basketball team, of which Kain is a big fan.

The VFD organized the fundraiser, held March 26 at the John Paul Center along Ninth Street, in three weeks after hearing of problems related to Kain's diabetes diagnosis. Neighboring fire departments donated as well.

Kain is a student at Dorseyville Middle School in the Fox Chapel Area School District.

To donate, go online to http://bit.ly/2nB4HDE.

