Aspinwall artist crafts one-of-a-kind comforting chair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Only an artist could create a rocking chair that gives hugs.

Lynn Botta, co-owner of A Little Bit of Whimsey in Aspinwall, crafted a jungle-themed chair that features a stuffed elephant outstretching his cuddly arms. “We felt that no matter the circumstances, every child needs a hug,” said Botta, who created the chair with store partner Madeleine Byers.

Their chair is one of 30 handmade items to be auctioned during the “Rock Away Child Abuse” event on April 22 sponsored by Family Resources. The group is an advocate for fighting child abuse. It hosts programs available to families throughout the region.

The fundraiser is 5 to 8 p.m. at Family Resources' retreat center at 1100 Freeport Road in Mars. It is hosted in conjunction with National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Businesses, libraries and individuals sponsored 30 unfinished rocking chairs and donated them to artists to create one-of-a-kind works of art.

Other locals sponsoring chairs include the Lauri Ann West Community Center and the Cooper-Siegel Library.

Each chair required hours of work, with artists drawing inspiration from local points of interest, sports teams, storybooks and cartoons.

“We asked them to just use their imagination and decorate the chairs any way they wished,” said Family Resources Executive Director Aimee LeFevers. “I knew we had some creative-minded people involved in this, but I was pretty stunned at the work they all put into it and I'm so impressed by the end result.”

Proceeds will benefit the Family Resource mission to prevent and treat child abuse.

“There are so many children suffering from abuse and neglect in our area and healing is needed,” LeFevers said. “And it's more than just the kids expressing joy; it's heartwarming for everyone involved.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.