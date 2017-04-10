Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel public works building construction starting this year
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
These aging steel structures will be replaced as Fox Chapel starts its planned project to build a new public works building this year.

Updated 2 hours ago

Construction of a $3.5 million public works building in Fox Chapel is expected to begin this spring.

Three aging steel structures behind the municipal building along Fox Chapel Road will be replaced with one large facility. Plans also include a cold storage shed.

“This will be a phased project,” Manager Gary Koehler said. “We plan to begin site work for storage bins later this year.”

Council has mulled the proposal for at least two years while awaiting permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The first phase of the project includes an unheated storage shed and above-ground fuel tanks. Koehler said the shed will have bins for stone and sand storage.

Work is expected to take about three years. Koehler said the new building is designed for increased efficiency, with overhead storage and other amenities.

The old buildings, erected between the 1950s and 1980s, have outlived their usefulness and will be torn down, Koehler said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer.

