Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg firefighters go above and beyond

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

On the weekend of March 25-26, I had the honor of watching the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department perform a wonderful community service. Beside the “ordinary” tasks they do every day by taking care of Sharpsburg by helping with emergencies, the members generously gave their time and talents to help a young man (the grandson of one of their members) who is seriously ill and has been in the hospital for over a month. They organized a fundraiser, solicited donations and worked tirelessly serving dinners and selling raffle tickets. These special men and women continually show their selflessness to the community; this weekend they went farabove the call of duty.

My heartfelt thanks go out to the Sharpsburg firefighters for their love of community and their wonderful charity.

Rosemarie Haas

O'Hara

