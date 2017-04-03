Blawnox religious groups unite for inaugural egg hunt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you go:

Leaders of three Blawnox religious groups are hosting an inaugural egg hunt to send a message of unity during the Easter season and beyond.

Call it community-building through chocolate candy, said organizer Diane Casile.

“We thought that an Easter egg hunt would be a great celebration for the children of Blawnox and local communities to enjoy,” Casile said. “We live in a wonderful town and are fortunate to have the opportunities to bring our residents together.”

The free event will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Blawnox Community Park, Center Avenue.

There will be cookie decorating, balloon animals and other family activities sponsored by St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Hoboken Presbyterian Church and I Heart Blawnox.

Tracey Russell, priest in charge of I Heart Blawnox, said the egg hunt dovetails perfectly with the theme of community that is essential to the Christian faith.

“It has long been a priority in the borough,” Russell said. “This partnership between the three groups is a great example of how people working together can bring joy to many.”

Marilyn Welsh, parish secretary at St. Pio, said the egg hunt involves children for the hunt and teens who will volunteer at the celebration.

“It's a way to encourage them to do something positive and be of service,” she said of the volunteers. “Everyone being together is what it is about.”

Dodi Dean of I Heart Blawnox said volunteers stuffed hundreds of plastic eggs with stickers and candy to be hidden at the park.

She said the tedious work is worthwhile to bring a “joy-filled” day to all who participate.

“We are prayerful this will be a lovely community-building event,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.