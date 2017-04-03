Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Blawnox religious groups unite for inaugural egg hunt
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Volunteers Meghan Maher (left) and Kelliann Davis get the eggs ready for Sunday's Easter egg hunt.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Leaders of three Blawnox religious groups are hosting an inaugural egg hunt to send a message of unity during the Easter season and beyond.

Call it community-building through chocolate candy, said organizer Diane Casile.

“We thought that an Easter egg hunt would be a great celebration for the children of Blawnox and local communities to enjoy,” Casile said. “We live in a wonderful town and are fortunate to have the opportunities to bring our residents together.”

The free event will be 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Blawnox Community Park, Center Avenue.

There will be cookie decorating, balloon animals and other family activities sponsored by St. Pio of Pietrelcina, Hoboken Presbyterian Church and I Heart Blawnox.

Tracey Russell, priest in charge of I Heart Blawnox, said the egg hunt dovetails perfectly with the theme of community that is essential to the Christian faith.

“It has long been a priority in the borough,” Russell said. “This partnership between the three groups is a great example of how people working together can bring joy to many.”

Marilyn Welsh, parish secretary at St. Pio, said the egg hunt involves children for the hunt and teens who will volunteer at the celebration.

“It's a way to encourage them to do something positive and be of service,” she said of the volunteers. “Everyone being together is what it is about.”

Dodi Dean of I Heart Blawnox said volunteers stuffed hundreds of plastic eggs with stickers and candy to be hidden at the park.

She said the tedious work is worthwhile to bring a “joy-filled” day to all who participate.

“We are prayerful this will be a lovely community-building event,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.