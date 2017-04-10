Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area students earn national art honors

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Scholastic Art Awards winners are: (front, from left): Bryanna Urso, Sofia Porter Bacon, (back) Paige Johnson, Elaina Graca.

Updated 2 hours ago

FCA students earn national art awards

Four Fox Chapel Area High School students were named national winners in the Scholastic Art Awards contest. Receiving gold medals were senior Bryanna Urso for photography and sophomore Sofia Porter Bacon for digital art.

Silver medal winners were senior Elaina Graca for photography and sophomore Paige Johnson for jewelry.

More than 330,000 works of art and writing were submitted by students in grades 7-12 through regional contests and less than 1 percent were recognized at the national level, organizers said.

Gold medal winners and their teachers were invited to attend a ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 8. High school art teachers are Ron Frank, Christine Smith and Amy Wickman.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.