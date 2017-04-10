'Banner Communities' abound in Lower Allegheny Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Lower Valley municipalities were named “Banner Communities” in a program that recognizes them for having strong finances, transparent government and programs for their residents.

Allegheny County and the Allegheny League of Municipalities put Indiana Township, O'Hara, Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg on this year's list of 51 Banner Communities.

“We're extremely excited about the good things happening in Indiana Township and to be recognized really reinforces that we are doing great things,” said Township Manager Dan Anderson.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the township earned the designation.

Anderson credited a strong staff who works to provide effective, professional services like the annual summer camp at Emmerling Park, the dog parks in Middle Road Park and the open gym at the town hall along Saxonburg Boulevard.

“We are proud to continue to learn and challenge ourselves to always improve the quality of our operations,” Anderson said.

O'Hara Manager Julie Jakubec cited council's continued strong commitment to inclusive and transparent government. Sharpsburg Manager Bill Rossey said receiving the award — for the past four years — is a testament to the dedication of the elected and appointed officials of the borough.

“Our commitment to professional development, transparency, accountability, being proactive and providing the best service to the residents and business owners of Sharpsburg remains our priority,” Rossey said.

Fox Chapel borough staff “goes above and beyond the core job responsibilities as an ongoing commitment to the residents,” Manager Gary Koehler said.

Also, council supports financially sound business practices, including participation in intergovernmental cooperation for best prices, he said.

“Council values continuing education for employees and the staff reaches out to the community to provide education and services, such as the borough newsletter ... and police interactions with students,” Koehler said.

County officials announced the honorees on March 31 and said these townships and boroughs are committed to professional development, accountability and community engagement.

League Executive Director Jason Davidek said the program was founded five years ago to challenge towns to implement best practices in finances, public safety and communications with residents.

“Local government is considered by many to be the most important form of government because of its direct impact on the daily lives of residents,” County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. “The Banner Community Program is a public recognition of the efforts that these government officials take on behalf of residents and businesses each day.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.