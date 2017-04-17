Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Longtime Fox Chapel assistant borough manager, zoning officer set to retire

Christine Manganas | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Bob and Maria Smith with their grandson, Benjamin.

Updated 30 minutes ago

When longtime Fox Chapel assistant borough manager and zoning officer Bob Smith looks back on his nearly 30 years of municipal service, his push for a statewide uniform construction code is what makes him most proud.

Prior to 2002, he said, anyone could be a building inspector. But after he and other zoning officers in the state advocated for change, instructors must now pass a written exam to claim the title.

“Pennsylvania was one of the last states to do this,” Smith said. “But now, wherever you go in the state, the construction code is the same. We pushed for it, and in the end, we got it.”

Smith, 68, after nearly three decades of service with Fox Chapel, is retiring from his municipal duties. Although entering retirement from his day job, Smith will continue as O'Hara council president.

Despite juggling his full time position at Fox Chapel and his duties in O'Hara since 1989, Smith said that working for both communities was almost like second nature.

“Fox Chapel and O'Hara have always considered themselves as sister communities,” Smith said. “We share a lot of things.”

He said that both communities are devoted to professional development and education of their municipal employees, a characteristic that helped him pursue the Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code policy and a trait in employees that he will miss working alongside in Fox Chapel.

As he moves towards retirement, Smith will maintain part-time hours throughout the week to help Paul Bell, the newest zoning officer, transition into his new role. The two are working on a special storm water detention inspection project, but when full retirement does come for Smith, he intends to golf, fish, ride his bike and spend time with his family in Virginia.

“Luckily, I had the opportunity to recruit and help select my replacement,” Smith said. “I think that we, Fox Chapel, found a good guy and I feel very confident.”

Bell, 43, brings 24 years of municipal and carpentry experience to Fox Chapel. He began working in Monroeville at 19, first in the public works department and then as a building inspector. After recently leaving his Monroeville position, Bell said he looks forward to carrying on Smith's legacy.

“Being able to retire at such a young age from one great municipality and start fresh at a new one, I am very fortunate,” Bell said. “Bob is a tremendous guy and I am excited to come here to be involved in all aspects of the process in Fox Chapel.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

