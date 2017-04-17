Southern-fried comedy being cooked up by Stage Right in O'Hara

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right Performing Arts and Education will present “The Red Velvet Cake War” at 8 p.m. April 27-29 and May 4-6 at the Lauri Ann West Community Center, 1220 Powers Run Road, O'Hara Township.

The play is by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and is directed by Joe Eberle.

In this Southern-fried comedy, three cousins in the small town of Sweetgum, Tex. could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. One has been accused of attempted murder, one is trying to decide if it's time to declare her long-absent trucker husband dead and one is resorting to extreme measures to outmaneuver a neighbor for the affections of Sweetgum's newest widower.

The cast features Stage Right veteran actors Lisa Germ, Monica Filippone, Toniaray DiGiacomo, Debbie Wein, Madison Siple, Mace Porac, Jim Froehlich and Steven Gallagher. Julie Beroes, Carol Randolph and John Henry Steelman will make their first appearances with Stage Right.

Seating for Stage Right shows is cabaret style. There will be an assortment of red velvet desserts and coffee available for purchase.

Tickets are $15; $5 for students with a valid ID.

Purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 412-228-0566.