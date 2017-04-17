Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall VFD flea market resumes operation
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cheryl Specht, of Hampton, sells her one-of-a-kind paintings at last year's flea market hosted by the Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department. This year's market opens April 23.

The Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department flea market resumes Sunday, despite suggestions by council the long-standing tradition be replaced with a less-arduous fundraiser.

The flea market in the municipal parking lot between Freeport Road and Commercial Avenue brings in about $25,000 a year to help fire operations, firefighter Nick Scheid said.

It operates from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays from April to October.

Councilman Tim McLaughlin said he doesn't believe the firemen should have to work so hard for community support.

“I think it's ridiculous that they have to spend every weekend working the flea market when we have other ways to give them the money they need,” McLaughlin said.

He was one of several council members who proposed the idea for households to donate $125 to the fire department this year to mark the borough's 125th anniversary.

That idea has brought in about $10,700 so far, Fire Chief Gene Marsico said.

Firefighter Mike Troyan said most of the volunteers don't mind sacrificing their Sundays to sell refreshments and empty trash. They see it as a way to socialize with residents, he said.

The flea market has operated more than 40 years, with vendors filling the parking lot each week with crafts, produce and furniture. There are about 70 vendor spaces that sell out, Scheid said.

A popular browsing spot, it draws shoppers from across the region.

“It's a way for us to be in the public eye,” Troyan said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

