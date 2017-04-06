Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Police trying to link O'Hara bank robberies

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
A surveillance photo shows the robber who held up the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road in O'Hara on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Courtesy of the FBI
The FBI released this surveillance camera photo of an armed man who robbed the Huntington Bank in O'Hara on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Police cars surround the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road in O'Hara on Friday afternoon after it was robbed, March 24, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Authorities aren't sure if two robberies at a O'Hara bank were done by the same man, but descriptions of the robbers are similar.

The Allegheny County and O'Hara police are investigating a March 24 robbery at the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road and the Nov. 10 hold-up at the same branch.

In the March 24 robbery, a white man about 5 feet 6 inches tall entered the bank just before 4 p.m. holding a handgun and demanding money. Three tellers placed money in a canvas bag he was carrying and he fled, running toward Old Freeport Road. The bag was found a short distance away and police discovered that dye packs concealed in the stolen money had detonated.

The robber was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue latex gloves, a black knit cap with a “Champion” logo on the front of the cap, sunglasses, and a black mask covering his face.

In the November robbery, a white man entered the bank carrying a canvas bag and a blue plastic bag. He stated he had a bomb and was holding a black electronic device in his hand. He placed the money in the canvas bag and then fled.

This man is described as 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet seven inches tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt with a “Monster Energy” logo on it, light colored latex gloves, dark pants, baseball hat, sunglasses and a dark bandana covering his face.

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in these cases. Information can be relayed by calling 412-255-TIPS and callers may remain anonymous.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.