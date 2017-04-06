Police trying to link O'Hara bank robberies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities aren't sure if two robberies at a O'Hara bank were done by the same man, but descriptions of the robbers are similar.

The Allegheny County and O'Hara police are investigating a March 24 robbery at the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road and the Nov. 10 hold-up at the same branch.

In the March 24 robbery, a white man about 5 feet 6 inches tall entered the bank just before 4 p.m. holding a handgun and demanding money. Three tellers placed money in a canvas bag he was carrying and he fled, running toward Old Freeport Road. The bag was found a short distance away and police discovered that dye packs concealed in the stolen money had detonated.

The robber was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue latex gloves, a black knit cap with a “Champion” logo on the front of the cap, sunglasses, and a black mask covering his face.

In the November robbery, a white man entered the bank carrying a canvas bag and a blue plastic bag. He stated he had a bomb and was holding a black electronic device in his hand. He placed the money in the canvas bag and then fled.

This man is described as 5 feet 6 inches or 5 feet seven inches tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt with a “Monster Energy” logo on it, light colored latex gloves, dark pants, baseball hat, sunglasses and a dark bandana covering his face.

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in these cases. Information can be relayed by calling 412-255-TIPS and callers may remain anonymous.