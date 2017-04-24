Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Police will once again ride bikes through Sharpsburg

Christine Manganas | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christine Manganas | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg police Chief Tom Stelitano stands with the new bike purchased for Officer Brett Carb to use on patrol.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Just a little oil on the chains and air in the tires is all the Sharpsburg Police Department's old bicycles needed to get back on the road.

Police Chief Tom Stelitano also added a new $1,200 two-wheeler to the force he is putting back on the streets, primarily during special events like the Memorial Day parade and Open Streets Sharpsburg in June. But Stelitano also plans to have the bike police riding around Sharpsburg streets and in its parks on summer days.

“I want these officers to be friendly with the kids and the community and to know that we are not the bad guys” Stelitano said. “We are the good guys, and when they see us patrolling on bikes, I want them to know that they can wave and say hello.”

Officer Brett Carb volunteered to spearhead the patrol and go through the training needed to get certified by the state. Carb was hired full-time by the borough in February.

“It's a flat, small town where you can get places quickly,” Carb said. “It's much easier to talk to people and say hello when you don't have to roll the car window down and stop traffic. It gets us face-to-face with the community.”

When on duty, Carb said he takes the bike out for about an hour to familiarize himself with it and get in shape for training.

“When you have all this gear on its tough to hop on a bike,” he said. “I don't want to go for training and be the officer out of shape.”

Sharpsburg hasn't seen bike patrol officers on its streets for more than a decade. In 2001, Stelitano traveled to Harrisburg to receive his own certification, bringing it to the borough for the first time.

“I actually used to use a bike back in the day to go out at night and patrol a little bit and try and catch some people,” he said.

Several officers will eventually be trained to ride bike patrols. The training wasn't easy when he did it 16 years ago, so Stelitano is interested to see what Carb and other officers think after they go through it.

“On my very last day of training, we rode on this crazy hike up the side of a mountain and then had to come back down. It was a five or six hour ride and I got a flat at the very top of the mountain and had to change it,” Stelitano said.

Luckily, his officers don't have to travel to the state capitol to get certified. Departments at Mount Lebanon, the University of Pittsburgh and Ross now offer training that ranges from three days to a week.

To receive certification, they must pass classroom work, know how dismantle their bikes and put them back together, and go through an obstacle course where they must know how to dismount the bike as well as use it for protection. The goal is to have the officers trained within the next month, Stelitano said.

Members of the Sharpsburg council agreed that bringing the patrol back would create better communication between residents and officers.

“I think it's a great way to get their faces out there and develop relationships with kids especially,” Councilwoman Brittany Reno said. “This is a very pedestrian-heavy community and I think it's a fabulous idea.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.