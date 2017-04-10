Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall Together slams opponents of R47 access road proposal

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 10, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Screenshot from the website of Aspinwall Together, a group supporting development of Eastern Avenue into an access road for the Riverfront 47 commercial development.

Updated 2 hours ago

Aspinwall Together was organized a few months ago by a dozen or so people who all shared the same optimism for our community and the same frustrations with the misinformation being spread by opponents of an Eastern Avenue access, or any access, to the Riverfront 47 development.

We read the same PennDOT-approved survey that concluded the development would have “minimal impact on the community” and wondered why the scare tactics from this group about how the development would increase traffic. We attended the numerous meetings that the Mosites Company has had with the community where they fielded endless questions. We also heard the developers being accused of “ignoring concerns” of residents and wondered how anyone could say that. We saw the limited retail and restaurant plans for the new development and how the company plans to incorporate Aspinwall with the river and ultimately the trail system along the Allegheny River and said, “wait, we want to be a part of that … not left out.”

We remembered the ordinance that council passed just a few years ago that requires developers to incorporate Aspinwall into the development, because council obviously saw the value to joining our town to riverfront development, and we asked ourselves, “why did the council members who unanimously thought it was good just a few years ago, don't think it is now?”

More than anything, Aspinwall Together didn't like that opponents of access to the riverfront said they were speaking for the community, that they were a majority and that they were just encouraging council to follow “the will of the people.” Frankly, they have bullied their way, with residents and businesses, into convincing people that “traffic is bad and it will only get worse,” when, in fact, that isn't the case, and by law the developer is not allowed to permit the traffic from getting worse than it is now.

I have lived here for almost three decades and there has never been a more divisive force in our community than those opposed to the Eastern Avenue project. What's happening right now in our town is hurting us and it HAS to stop.

As Aspinwall Together, we plan to give people the facts, we plan to take a more positive and engaging approach, and ultimately, we hope to be an outlet for people who agree with our vision for Aspinwall. We now have a couple hundred followers and our audience is growing. You can be a part of our positive vision for Aspinwall online at AspinwallTogether.com

Tripp Clarke

Aspinwall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.