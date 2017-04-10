Aspinwall Together slams opponents of R47 access road proposal

Aspinwall Together was organized a few months ago by a dozen or so people who all shared the same optimism for our community and the same frustrations with the misinformation being spread by opponents of an Eastern Avenue access, or any access, to the Riverfront 47 development.

We read the same PennDOT-approved survey that concluded the development would have “minimal impact on the community” and wondered why the scare tactics from this group about how the development would increase traffic. We attended the numerous meetings that the Mosites Company has had with the community where they fielded endless questions. We also heard the developers being accused of “ignoring concerns” of residents and wondered how anyone could say that. We saw the limited retail and restaurant plans for the new development and how the company plans to incorporate Aspinwall with the river and ultimately the trail system along the Allegheny River and said, “wait, we want to be a part of that … not left out.”

We remembered the ordinance that council passed just a few years ago that requires developers to incorporate Aspinwall into the development, because council obviously saw the value to joining our town to riverfront development, and we asked ourselves, “why did the council members who unanimously thought it was good just a few years ago, don't think it is now?”

More than anything, Aspinwall Together didn't like that opponents of access to the riverfront said they were speaking for the community, that they were a majority and that they were just encouraging council to follow “the will of the people.” Frankly, they have bullied their way, with residents and businesses, into convincing people that “traffic is bad and it will only get worse,” when, in fact, that isn't the case, and by law the developer is not allowed to permit the traffic from getting worse than it is now.

I have lived here for almost three decades and there has never been a more divisive force in our community than those opposed to the Eastern Avenue project. What's happening right now in our town is hurting us and it HAS to stop.

As Aspinwall Together, we plan to give people the facts, we plan to take a more positive and engaging approach, and ultimately, we hope to be an outlet for people who agree with our vision for Aspinwall. We now have a couple hundred followers and our audience is growing. You can be a part of our positive vision for Aspinwall online at AspinwallTogether.com

Tripp Clarke

Aspinwall