Sharpsburg resident aims to bring young people to church

Tyyme Vonnie Smith became an elder at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in February and immediately set her sights on developing programs and activities for young people.

“What I want to bring to the church is more of the youth being involved,” she said.

The Sharpsburg resident started attending the orange-brick church on Main Street in her hometown more than a year ago. Now, she is taking a broader path in living her faith.

Joining the ministerial team with the Rev. Curtis Jones means leading prayers, reading scripture, and periodically, preaching. And she recently organized a program to pull in younger members of the congregation.

“Services with skits and gospel or hip-hop music lasts longer in a child's mind. I like to bring the word in a way they can understand,” she said.

Smith surprises herself by her ability to take a leadership role. As a child, she said she was a quiet, shy peacemaker who wrote poems. She didn't have faith in herself and didn't believe anyone would listen to her.

Now she has a weekly radio show Thursdays on Carnegie-Mellon University's station WRCT at 88.3 FM. She also has a show on Pittsburgh Community Television (PCTV), the city's public-access channel. Both showcase how faith can help a person in life.

Smith's ride through life included hitting some potholes, but she kept going. She was ordained almost two years ago — a step she said was important to her personal growth. She now sees her mission as devoting her life to others.

“It all came into line. God does everything in his own time,” she said. “There are so many hurting people. I was there once. Let me hear your story.”

She goes to Market Square and listens to the homeless. A former nurses' aide, she continues to visit hospices to minister to those in need. And when she decided to work in her community, she chose the St. Vincent de Paul store, about two blocks from her church.

She walks down the street talking to the merchants, and takes time to listen to the stories of customers in the resale shop.

“In this moment and in this day, I ask them about their goals. I don't want to get stagnant and complacent,” Smith said.

She doesn't give her age, and with a flawless complexion and mellow voice, Smith seems ageless. People take her for 30 years old, but her youngest child is that age.

“I bring out the young in me. I love to laugh. I love having fun,” she said.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.