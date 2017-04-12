Controversial Riverfront 47 access road plan dropped in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A developer has dropped a controversial plan to turn Eastern Avenue into a dual access road to the Riverfront 47 commercial development and community park in Aspinwall.

Aspinwall council announced the development at a Wednesday night meeting in front of about 70 people who packed its chambers and spilled into the hallway at the municipal building.

The announcement drew vigorous applause from the audience, many of whom were sporting neon green T-shirts of the Priority Aspinwall group that opposes reconstruction of Eastern Avenue for R47.

More applause came after council voted to move grant money for the Eastern Avenue project back to what it had originally been intended to be used for — improving the Brilliant Avenue access to Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Mark Minnerly of the Mosites Company, which is developing R47, briefly addressed the audience during the meeting, saying that community concerns about the access road led the developer to seek other options.

“No one wants to conflict with what community wants,” Minnerly said before the meeting. “For all the controversy, the council people have been diehards in trying to find a way to make this work.”

While promising to unveil the latest plans once they had been fully developed, Minnerly said Mosites is now looking at developing three access points to R47 — one near the Highland Park Bridge in O'Hara, and at Brilliant Avenue and 19th Street.

R47 is a development planned along about 1.5 miles of riverfront from Aspinwall into Sharpsburg that was once a industrial scrap yard.

Eastern Avenue access to the park and R47 had been promoted by the developer and others, including the Aspinwall Park Board, as the safest and best option for the community. Trish Klatt, president of the park board, released a statement Wednesday night saying her group had dropped support for the Eastern Avenue plan.

“... Brilliant Avenue would better connect the park and development with Aspinwall's business district, be safer and less disruptive for traffic, and perhaps most importantly for park-goers, provide an access road that skirts the park's edge instead of going deep into its green spaces,” the statement said.