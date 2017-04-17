Letters: Aspinwall residents talk Riverfront 47 project

Aspinwall Together was organized a few months ago by a couple of dozen people who shared a similar vision for our community and the same frustrations with what we believed was misleading information being spread by Priority Aspinwall, opponents of an Eastern Avenue access, or any Aspinwall access, to the Riverfront 47 development.

Both our group and Priority Aspinwall read the same PennDOT-approved traffic study that concluded the development would have “minimal impact on the community.” But we wondered why the opponents disseminated vehicle numbers instead of the “minimal impact” conclusion? We attended the numerous meetings that the Mosites Company has had with the community where they fielded endless questions. We saw how Mosites plans to incorporate Aspinwall, the Allegheny River and the trail system into its project. Then we said: “We want to be a part of that … not left out.”

Mosites and council recently decided to take the hotly debated Eastern Avenue entrance off the table. Mosites moved its attention back to a Brilliant Avenue entrance. Aspinwall Together saw many benefits to the entrance being at Eastern, including creating a safer intersection and a more centrally located park/development entrance. But if moving the entrance for the Aspinwall Riverfront Park and the R47 development to Brilliant Avenue is a happy medium, then that's probably the best thing for our community.

This issue brought out the best in some people and the worst in others and divided a town that up until now mainly only had parking to complain about. I think we all liked it better that way.

Aspinwall council should be applauded for weathering hostile crowds about this issue. Seeing through the resolution and exploring all options is essential in discovering what is best for our community.

Aspinwall Together believes that the “will of the people” is to get along and get back to being Aspinwall. Please go to www.AspinwallTogether.com to stay up to date on the progress.

Tripp Clarke

Aspinwall

Riverfront 47: Buying a pig in a poke?

No drawings of the Eastern Avenue intersection that would connect Aspinwall directly to Riverfront 47 had been presented to the public before that plan was dropped recently. No inkling of what the sign identifying “Aspinwall Village On The Waterfront” and the presence of the eateries, the offices, the retail boutiques would look like. No visual representation of the loss of view and sky if multiple story buildings are built along Freeport Road. Are you buying a pig in a poke?

Why haven't developers of Riverfront 47 presented drawings of the site to the public? How does one cross the barricaded roadways on foot to get to the riverfront? Barricades are a requirement of roads inside the park. Why isn't this pertinent information being shared?

The income for Aspinwall from rental units and businesses on Riverfront 47 property doesn't increase if the commercial development is accessed in Aspinwall. The revenue for Aspinwall is the same if it is entered through the existing site in Sharpsburg. Why burden our community for no gain?

Karen Hart

Aspinwall