Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Letters: Aspinwall residents talk Riverfront 47 project

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Aspinwall Together was organized a few months ago by a couple of dozen people who shared a similar vision for our community and the same frustrations with what we believed was misleading information being spread by Priority Aspinwall, opponents of an Eastern Avenue access, or any Aspinwall access, to the Riverfront 47 development.

Both our group and Priority Aspinwall read the same PennDOT-approved traffic study that concluded the development would have “minimal impact on the community.” But we wondered why the opponents disseminated vehicle numbers instead of the “minimal impact” conclusion? We attended the numerous meetings that the Mosites Company has had with the community where they fielded endless questions. We saw how Mosites plans to incorporate Aspinwall, the Allegheny River and the trail system into its project. Then we said: “We want to be a part of that … not left out.”

Mosites and council recently decided to take the hotly debated Eastern Avenue entrance off the table. Mosites moved its attention back to a Brilliant Avenue entrance. Aspinwall Together saw many benefits to the entrance being at Eastern, including creating a safer intersection and a more centrally located park/development entrance. But if moving the entrance for the Aspinwall Riverfront Park and the R47 development to Brilliant Avenue is a happy medium, then that's probably the best thing for our community.

This issue brought out the best in some people and the worst in others and divided a town that up until now mainly only had parking to complain about. I think we all liked it better that way.

Aspinwall council should be applauded for weathering hostile crowds about this issue. Seeing through the resolution and exploring all options is essential in discovering what is best for our community.

Aspinwall Together believes that the “will of the people” is to get along and get back to being Aspinwall. Please go to www.AspinwallTogether.com to stay up to date on the progress.

Tripp Clarke

Aspinwall

Riverfront 47: Buying a pig in a poke?

No drawings of the Eastern Avenue intersection that would connect Aspinwall directly to Riverfront 47 had been presented to the public before that plan was dropped recently. No inkling of what the sign identifying “Aspinwall Village On The Waterfront” and the presence of the eateries, the offices, the retail boutiques would look like. No visual representation of the loss of view and sky if multiple story buildings are built along Freeport Road. Are you buying a pig in a poke?

Why haven't developers of Riverfront 47 presented drawings of the site to the public? How does one cross the barricaded roadways on foot to get to the riverfront? Barricades are a requirement of roads inside the park. Why isn't this pertinent information being shared?

The income for Aspinwall from rental units and businesses on Riverfront 47 property doesn't increase if the commercial development is accessed in Aspinwall. The revenue for Aspinwall is the same if it is entered through the existing site in Sharpsburg. Why burden our community for no gain?

Karen Hart

Aspinwall

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.