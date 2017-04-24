Fox Chapel alum brings life to homecoming decorations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A generation of Fox Chapel Area High School alumni can attest to Pam Miele's over-the-top homecoming decorations, senior night trimmings, and a variety of party designs.

This year's homecoming theme was superheroes. Miele decorated four sections of the high school — one for each class – with different designs. A balloon Spiderman led a parade of arachnids on pillars in one hallway, while Batman stood watch in a lobby. Cardboard Hulk and Captain America led more balloon designs which buoyed up the event.

For the swim team on her son's senior night in 2003, Miele put together a pool-spanning arch of balloons. Now, many high school teams recognize the seniors with Miele's high-flying decorations. Each class wants something better than the previous year, and Miele enjoys raising the bar.

“I can make it fun,” she said.

The mother of four began decorating for her children's birthday parties. Her first helium tank was a Christmas present from husband Michael about 20 years ago. With the tank ,she was armed and ready for any event.

“I just wanted things to be nice,” Miele said.

She branched out to decorate parties for her 23 nieces and nephews.

“They expected me to bring my balloons, like other people bring their brownies.”

Soon, balloons morphed into an aquarium of underwater animals: octopi with tubular legs and pale-blue fish swimming in seagrass. She added other decorations, such as cardboard cutouts, to her repertoire.

“Now, I don't like keeping them all the same.”

Miele shows off her almost two decades of decorations proudly. She has collected a portfolio of pictures on her phone and two iPads. They are like children of her creative mind.

She enjoys the innovation end and also working with people. Full of pep and energy, she brings a “can do” attitude to everything she tries.

One friend wanted television show character Kirby for a child's birthday party. Miele wasn't even sure who that was, but went to work. After all, her business — which she refuses to call a business — is named We Do.

Jazzing up family parties and school events is more like volunteer fun for her, she says. She's turned the family room of her Cabin Lane home into her office, but doing things like making balloon displays for elementary schools is a work of the heart. As was her flower-power balloons which glammed the grand opening of Lauri Ann West Community Center.

“Once you get involved you want to be part of the community,” she said.

Often, after an event, the balloons move on to a second life, popping up at the elementary-school cafeteria or the community center.

Her need to serve others comes from growing up at her family's restaurant, Duranti's in Oakland.

“I always say, ‘I can't cook, but I can set a mean table,'” she said.

Her joy is easy to feel, and no wonder, she taught at a local nursery school for six years. Now she keeps herself busy with subbing and exercising. She jokes she is worried about developing a latex allergy to the balloons. But until then she will keep hundreds of red and white balloons on hand, ready for the party.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.