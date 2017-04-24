Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel alum brings life to homecoming decorations

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sharon Drake | For the Tribune-Review
Pam Miele displays some of the decorations she has put up at schools and other places over the years.

Updated 21 minutes ago

A generation of Fox Chapel Area High School alumni can attest to Pam Miele's over-the-top homecoming decorations, senior night trimmings, and a variety of party designs.

This year's homecoming theme was superheroes. Miele decorated four sections of the high school — one for each class – with different designs. A balloon Spiderman led a parade of arachnids on pillars in one hallway, while Batman stood watch in a lobby. Cardboard Hulk and Captain America led more balloon designs which buoyed up the event.

For the swim team on her son's senior night in 2003, Miele put together a pool-spanning arch of balloons. Now, many high school teams recognize the seniors with Miele's high-flying decorations. Each class wants something better than the previous year, and Miele enjoys raising the bar.

“I can make it fun,” she said.

The mother of four began decorating for her children's birthday parties. Her first helium tank was a Christmas present from husband Michael about 20 years ago. With the tank ,she was armed and ready for any event.

“I just wanted things to be nice,” Miele said.

She branched out to decorate parties for her 23 nieces and nephews.

“They expected me to bring my balloons, like other people bring their brownies.”

Soon, balloons morphed into an aquarium of underwater animals: octopi with tubular legs and pale-blue fish swimming in seagrass. She added other decorations, such as cardboard cutouts, to her repertoire.

“Now, I don't like keeping them all the same.”

Miele shows off her almost two decades of decorations proudly. She has collected a portfolio of pictures on her phone and two iPads. They are like children of her creative mind.

She enjoys the innovation end and also working with people. Full of pep and energy, she brings a “can do” attitude to everything she tries.

One friend wanted television show character Kirby for a child's birthday party. Miele wasn't even sure who that was, but went to work. After all, her business — which she refuses to call a business — is named We Do.

Jazzing up family parties and school events is more like volunteer fun for her, she says. She's turned the family room of her Cabin Lane home into her office, but doing things like making balloon displays for elementary schools is a work of the heart. As was her flower-power balloons which glammed the grand opening of Lauri Ann West Community Center.

“Once you get involved you want to be part of the community,” she said.

Often, after an event, the balloons move on to a second life, popping up at the elementary-school cafeteria or the community center.

Her need to serve others comes from growing up at her family's restaurant, Duranti's in Oakland.

“I always say, ‘I can't cook, but I can set a mean table,'” she said.

Her joy is easy to feel, and no wonder, she taught at a local nursery school for six years. Now she keeps herself busy with subbing and exercising. She jokes she is worried about developing a latex allergy to the balloons. But until then she will keep hundreds of red and white balloons on hand, ready for the party.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.