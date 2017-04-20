Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Aspinwall 'boil water' advisory extended to Friday afternoon.

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority drinking water treatment plant along Freeport Road near Aspinwall.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Aspinwall residents have been told to boil their tap water until Friday afternoon – at the earliest.

A Thursday morning posting to the borough's website said the state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring the boil water advisory, first issued Wednesday morning, to remain in place until at least 3 p.m. Friday. The borough said it is awaiting the test results of water samples.

“It is DEP protocol ... that samples are to be tested consecutively, over the span of two days,” the posting states.

Residents can shower, wash and do laundry, but are urged to boil before consuming water, cooking or even brushing their teeth.

“Though it is very inconvenient, we are leaning to the side of caution,” the website states.

The borough is providing bottled water at its office at 217 Commercial Ave.

According to the DEP's “drinking water warning,” the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority – Aspinwall's drinking water supplier – had problems with a pump. That resulted in low water pressure, which could allow bacterial contamination, the DEP said.

The pump has been repaired, but water testing continues.

Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley urged residents to call the borough office at 412-781-0213 with any questions or concerns. Residents can also find updates on the borough website at aspinwallpa.com. or go to its Facebook page.

