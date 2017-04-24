Aspinwall community prevails with decision on Riverfront 47 access road

Community prevails

The decision by the Mosites Company to abandon plans for an Eastern Avenue entrance to Riverfront 47 and the about-face by formerly pro-Eastern council members affirmed the undeniable impact of a group of committed residents who put their feet in the right place and stood firm. The extraordinary spirit and perseverance of this community is humbling and inspiring. With every yard sign and poster, educational blog and neon shirt, we showed that our voices would not be silenced. And we prevailed together.

While Eastern was a victory, decisions about R47 will be front and center for the foreseeable future. This demands we stay together and work together, so we can progress together.

Aspinwall is now awakened and thoroughly engaged in civic affairs. Public engagement is not something to be “weathered” by leaders. It should be embraced, because engaged participation is at the core of our extraordinary American experience and can shape our future.

This past January, in Priority Aspinwall's first letter, we said this to R47's developers:

“We are prepared to harness every bit of neighborly spirit our little community can muster and do all we can to help defeat your proposal – no matter what the odds. ... It is our sincere hope … ‘the town that pride built' will enter its next great chapter as the town that priorities preserved, indeed that its people preserved, because their voice prevailed.”

We are well on our way. Thank you Aspinwall.

Jan Beumer

Aspinwall