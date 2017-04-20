Warning to O'Hara residents: Rabid raccoon found

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department is warning O'Hara Township residents of a rabid raccoon found there.

The department said a dog killed the raccoon on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Calmwood Road, which is just off of Saxonburg Boulevard near Ruth Weir Park. The dog had been vaccinated against rabies and is fine.

“We strongly advise O'Hara residents to stay away from wild or stray animals, especially in the area where the rabid raccoon was found, said ACHD Director, Dr. Karen Hacker, in a press release. “If animals appear to be acting strangely or become threatening, call the local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”

People should avoid contact with wild animals or animals they do not know, make sure their pets are vaccinated and watch for unusual animal behavior.

“Well-intentioned efforts by individuals sometime can result in unnecessary exposure to the rabies virus,” she said.

Anyone bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and report the incident to the health department at 412-687-ACHD.

Rabies is almost always fatal if left untreated. The rabies vaccine is highly effective when given promptly after an exposure.

This is the second rabid animal reported in Allegheny County in 2017.