Fox Chapel

Aspinwall residents: Go ahead – drink the water
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 21, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Inder Singh owner of ' The Spice Affair ' clears tables at lunch time using only paper plates because of the water ban in Aspinwall.

Drink up, Aspinwall.

The state lifted its mandatory boil water advisory just before noon on Friday, about three hours earlier than expected, said borough secretary Brian Corey-O'Connor.

“It's all good,” he said. “The water is safe to drink.”

Residents were notified through a Swift Reach phone call, the borough's website and Facebook page.

Residents were told on Wednesday morning to boil their tap water while the state Department of Environmental Protection tested water samples after Aspinwall's water supplier, the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority, had problems with a pump that resulted in low water pressure. That could allow bacterial contamination, the DEP said.

The pump was repaired but water testing had to continue through Friday to allow for two consecutive clean samples 24 hours apart.

Residents were allowed to shower, wash and do laundry, but were urged to boil before consuming water, cooking or even brushing their teeth.

It appeared to generate minor inconveniences for borough businesses, but owners were creative in keeping their doors open.

Inder Singh, co-owner of Spice Affair Indian restaurant on Brilliant Avenue, spent most of Wednesday and Thursday cancelling dinner reservations and doing take-out only.

“He was relieved to hear the boil advisory was lifted in time for the weekend crowd.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review.

