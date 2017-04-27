Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Got talent? Fox Chapel Area students sure do

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Rock band The Garage Monkeys perform 'Teenagers' at the annual Fox Chapel's Got Talent show on Thursday night, April 20, 2017. The band includes Francesco Favo, Lorenzo Favo, Max Wolfendale, Liam Botos and Andreas Paljug.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Nico Fennell crosses the stage after being announced winner of Fox Chapel's Got Talent his vocal with piano of a medley of Ben Folds' songs at the annual event at the Fox Chapel High School on Thursday night, April 20, 2017.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Magician Noah Hertzman does tricks with his sister, Maddie, in front of a full house at the annual Fox Chapel's Got Talent Show, April 20.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Mis Schmidtetter sings 'Say The Word ' at the Fox Chapel's Got Talent show featuring 23 local performers on April 20 at the Fox Chapel Area High School.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Got Talent judges from left were: Former winner Ronald Tran, Miss Pennsylvania and former Fox Chapel student Samantha Lambert, Pittsburgh Public Theater actor Drew Stone. The judges gave feedback to 15 acts before choosinge winners on Thursday, April 20, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Nico Fennell won the Fox Chapel's Got Talent show by awing the audience with his performance on piano and vocals of a medley of songs by Ben Folds.

The annual show featured 23 performers this year at Fox Chapel Area High School on April 20. Performances included everything from a rock band to a magician.

The show also featured celebrity judges, including Miss Pennsylvania and former Fox Chapel student Samantha Lambert.

