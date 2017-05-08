Aspinwall to have study of police department needs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council is moving forward with a study of its police department despite concerns from several members that the scope has grown unwieldy.

“There is no consensus on council of how this study should proceed,” said Councilman Trip Oliver. “We never discussed this study as is.”

Conducted for free by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the program is made available through the Governor's Center for Local Government Services. Oliver said he is concerned that the program provides technical and financial assistance to support police regionalization efforts. He said the study should be postponed until council can narrow its scope.

“We never discussed the idea of regionalization,” Oliver said, adding that council is struggling instead with finding money in the budget to hire additional officers.

Council voted 5-2 to complete the study, with Oliver and Tim McLaughlin voting against it.

“How many times do we have to talk about this?” Council President Joe Noro said. “This is a police management study and nothing more.”

While the Governor's Center provides help for departments looking to regionalize, Noro said the study done in Aspinwall will focus on staffing, policies and training. It will determine if the department needs to hire another officer to supplement its six full-time and two part-time staffers.

The study will help council as its readies the 2018 budget after much deliberation this year as to whether money should be added for another officer.

In this year's budget, council added enough money to pay six months' salary for a new hire. Rookie police officers earn about $65,000 in their first year, Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said.

Mayor Joe Giuffre originally suggested the study, citing safety concerns during hours when there is only one officer on duty.

“We compared our population with other similar municipalities and we think we would be in line for an extra hire,” he said. “We want an outside study to support that thought.”

Councilman Mark Ellermeyer said he's concerned the results of the study could put the borough on a path to regionalizing the police department.

“The study was to be about personnel,” he said. “The group conducting it is about regionalization.”

Council member Jen Evashavik added, “I don't remember the talk being about the whole department, just whether we need an extra officer or not.”

Noro said it is pertinent to review the entire department to find areas to improve.

“This is not a surprise. It should not be an issue,” he said. “This has nothing to do with not supporting our department. We are responsible for the function of this community. There are not any of us who want to regionalize.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.