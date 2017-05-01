Consultant given interim manager role in Blawnox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A consultant who helped Blawnox council develop a long-term financial plan will serve as interim borough manager.

Debby Grass of Grass Root Solutions in Dormont was appointed last week to lead daily operations following the resignation of Manager Cindy Bahn.

Council approved spending up to $6,200 a month for the services of Grass and one of her workers. Grass will make $135 an hour to work up to 23 hours a month; a member of her consulting team will work up to 27 hours a month at $110 an hour.

Each of them are in the office one day a week and will attend monthly meetings as part of the agreement.

Grass' company last year compiled an early intervention plan for the borough, paid for by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, to help council gain traction on long-term financial goals.

“Our team is happy to help out during this transition period,” Grass said. “We will be providing management and technical support and will also help to coordinate the manager search.”

There has been keen interest in the manager's position so far, borough Secretary Kathy Ulanowicz said. Sixteen have applied for the $60,000 job which was posted online with the Local Government Academy, the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the State Association of Boroughs.

Council hopes to hire a manager by June.

Bahn beat 21 candidates for the job in 2016 and served one year before being hiring as manager in West Homestead.

Council President Deb Laskey said Bahn's resignation is a challenge for council but can also serve as a starting point for change.

“We will continue to work with Debby Grass to implement recommendations from the five-year financial management plan, but the borough will also need an experienced manager to administer the plan,” Laskey said.

She hopes for someone with similar administrative strengths to Bahn, who in one year hired a code enforcement officer, developed an employee handbook, updated the borough website and created a municipal presence on Twitter.

“Debby Grass is a good fit for Blawnox because she has been involved with our community for the past couple years and can help us with the day-to-day until we are able to hire someone,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @tawnyatrib.