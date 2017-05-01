6 Democrats vie for 4 seats in Sharpsburg council primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With major development looming along the Allegheny River near Sharpsburg, six Democratic council candidates said they would work to boost safety, parking and amenities if elected.

Six people will compete for four positions in the May 16 primary. There are no Republicans seeking election.

Four newcomers will compete with two incumbents to have a hand in running borough operations.

Dan Snyder said he wants to improve parking and traffic.

“Parking is a big concern with new businesses clamoring to move into town and there are limited spaces,” he said.

Traffic sight lines need to be addressed also, he said.

“Every time I leave my house I'm taking a risk, playing a twisted game of Frogger with potentially deadly consequences because the streets are all filled with parked cars that are impossible to see through and you can't tell what's coming from either direction,” Snyder said.

Jonathan Jaso believes he's long had a calling to public service and a council position would be his chance to improve his contribution.

With the commercial development Riverfront 47 set to bring homes and shopping along the river, Jaso is hoping to capitalize revenue for community revitalization.

“I want to make sure that public safety stays front and center to ensure all sleep a little easier,” he said.

Joe Simbari has never held public office but has volunteered in politics for decades.

“Our little town is in the midst of some very nice changes,” he said. “Now, more than ever, we need leaders on council.”

He disagreed with a recent board decision to reduce the garbage discount for senior citizens, calling it “reprehensible and avoidable.”

Other issues, like not immediately naming a police chief last year when Leo Rudzki retired, spurred Simbari's decision to run for council.

“The one thing that cannot be forgotten during this exciting period of change is that Sharpsburg is for everyone,” he said. “Our senior citizens need to know that they are not getting run out of town and that the leaders of our community will be there to support them. Families that have been here for decades – or families that just recently moved here – need to know that this is their community and that their local government is not going to displace them in the name of economic growth. We can do it all.”

Matthew Brudnok, a fourth-generation Sharpsburger, is seeking a council position to “contribute in a meaningful way, not just stir the pot.”

Brudnok learned in the Army to work with limited resources and said he realizes council doesn't have a blank check to fix all the borough's issues.

“I know I can cut fat where able while reinvesting into programs that grow our community,” said Brudnok, who retired from the military after being wounded in action during his second tour in Iraq.

If elected, he would work to control impending development “in a purposeful way that allows families that have been here for generations to continue to do so while welcoming new businesses and families. Space is tight in our little community but that doesn't mean we don't welcome everyone,” he said.

The new faces will take on incumbents Karen Pastor and Brittany Reno.

Pastor has served on council for seven years. She believes there is a renewed sense of pride in Sharpsburg.

“I want to help continue the great work that is currently taking place in our town,” she said. “We are experiencing a tremendous amount of community involvement and I want to see that continue and grow.”

If re-elected, Pastor said priorities would be fighting blight, abandoned properties and parking woes.

“Council, along with our police chief, is evaluating the best way to address these concerns,” she said.

Brittany Reno joined council two years ago and said she wants to help “preserve and honor the wonderful traditions here while also making some community-supported improvements to make our borough an even better place to live.”

The executive director at the economic development group, Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, said she recalls first moving to the borough and often being the only resident to attend monthly council meetings.

“Now I see more and more people getting involved in this community every week,” she said. “Experiencing our growth as a community of neighbors who share a common love and hope for Sharpsburg has been a rewarding and inspiring experience. I would be honored to continue serving my community as a council member.”

If re-elected, Reno said she would work with community leaders to be proactive and vocal in advocating for equitable solutions that stem from the influx of private development in Sharpsburg.

“Issues like maintaining housing affordability, expanding infrastructure for improved storm water and waste management, and having safe, pedestrian-friendly streets are critical to the success of our community and its residents,” she said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.