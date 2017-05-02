5 Democrats vie for four seats in Blawnox council primary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Employment: Business manager for the School of Design at Carnegie Mellon University

Political experience: Councilwoman since 1998, the last four years as president

Zoning, finances and recreation appear to be the top priorities for five candidates seeking a position on Blawnox council.

Five Democrats will vie for four seats in the May 16 primary election. No Republicans filed to run.

Richard Chene has long been involved in local politics, serving 40 years on the borough's Planning Commission and spearheading the effort to get a river ramp at Center Avenue for the volunteer fire department.

The retired businessman believes tighter zoning and code enforcement would help to keep Blawnox a livable community.

“I walk the sidewalks all over town and there are a lot of cracks,” Chene said. “The curbs are worn. It's terrible. We need something new.”

Chene has regularly attended council meetings for years, questioning board members and offering suggestions he believes would better the town.

He decided to run for a seat on council so that the people have a voice, he said.

“They call me, give me their complaints,” Chene said. “I want to speak up for them.”

Newcomer Jessica Dayhoff said she's looking to boost the borough's profile among young adults.

“I'd like to appeal to them, whether it's with expansion of the playground or a youth outreach program,” she said. “While Blawnox is currently home to a wide array of small businesses, I'd also like to see that population grow and explore ways to make the town more enticing for young entrepreneurs.”

Dayhoff said her top priority would be keeping Blawnox a self-sustaining borough “without the need for outside intervention.”

The borough recently participated in a state Department of Community and Economic Development program to help resolve financial issues. An early intervention plan has council following a five-year list of recommendations to right the budget.

Incumbent Debra Laskey has served on council for 19 years, most recently as president.

She hopes to continue working to keep expenses low and increasing the revenue base by following the state plan.

“As a small borough, we are measured by the same yardstick as other larger communities,” she said. “We do not get breaks because of our size and demographics.”

Laskey said a priority of hers will be to explore alternatives to the borough's burgeoning health care costs.

Incumbent Meghan Kennedy was appointed to council in 2016 and has since served as the borough's finance expert.

Kennedy said the most significant issue facing the borough is financial solvency.

“We need to continue to maintain solvency and simultaneously invest in our future,” she said.

Council needs to sketch business models that will eventually reveal the most attractive solution to increase revenue and serve the needs of the community, Kennedy said.

Incumbent Randy Stoddard has served the borough nearly 20 years. He said helping the budget grow would be his main concern.

In 2017, council started in the right direction by initiating a small reserve fund when the budget was approved, something that hadn't happened in years, he said.

“I am always looking for alternative revenue sources and ways to increase our tax base,” Stoddard said.

Some recommendations by the state included more stringent collection of delinquent taxes and expanded use of part-time police officers. That, in addition to the establishment of a $300 flat tax on borough businesses, would increase revenue greatly, according to the state plan.

“I do not want to raise taxes, but keeping our budget under control while providing good services for everyone and maintaining the viability of our town is most important,” Stoddard said.

