Fox Chapel

Construction of Church Lane Bridge in Indiana Township has started
Tawnya Panizzi | Friday, April 28, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Tawnya Panizzi | For the Tribune-Review
Construction of the Church Lane Bridge in Indiana Township has started as part of a three-year effort by the state to replace deficient spans.

The bridge over Shafers Run is expected to be closed through early June.

“This is a relatively short closure,” Township Manager Dan Anderson said. “It is needed. Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from Allegheny County's structurally deficient bridge list.”

Motorists will be directed to follow a detour along Middle Road, Harts Run Road and Saxonburg Boulevard.

PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project launched in 2016 with more than 550 bridges on the list.

Cost of the project is $899 million and is a public-private partnership with PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

Plenary Walsh will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges in three years, compared to the 12 it would take without the partnership, officials say.

In 2016, an O'Hara bridge was replaced through the project. Work focused on the Saxonburg Boulevard Bridge over Little Pine Creek, built in 1955.

More than 9,400 vehicles travel the stretch each day. Work is completed in that area.

Other local bridges targeted in the project include Saxonburg Boulevard Bridge over Little Pine Creek iand Crawford Run Road over Little Deer Creek, both in Indiana Township.

“The detours affect Indiana Township residents and we have had many,” Anderson said. “As always, the most difficult days are the first one or two weeks. After that, residents adapt.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

