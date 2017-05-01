Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara native behind inaugural 'Bubble Ball' fundraiser at Carnegie Science Center

Sharon Drake | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Bubble Ball organizer Jeannine Blyth with her daughter, Lilah

Girls from infants to grandmothers will be partying for a good cause at the inaugural Bubble Ball on Friday at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.

The women-only event will have a DJ and dancing, champagne and a liquid-nitrogen bar, dinner and auctions. Youngsters will enjoy fake tattoos and a photo booth, not to mention checking out the tech exhibits in the center.

“Kids don't want to sit down. They are bouncing around and dancing. There is security at the elevator so no one has to worry about her child,” event chairwoman Jeannine Blyth said.

The Bubble Ball is a fundraiser for the Pink Pamper HaLoFund, which helps women who are losing their hair because of medical conditions.

Blyth, whose mother is a cancer survivor, has volunteered at Hair Enchantment, a salon that works with cancer patients and others. HaLoFund will provide aid for wigs, scarves or other head coverings. When Blyth and her committee started in November to find a theme for the first fundraiser, she wanted its mission to mirror Pink Pamper's: women helping women.

“We wanted the event to be for girls of all ages, because the beneficiaries can be all ages,” she said.

Blyth, 43, knew she was concentrating on only half the population, but the Bubble Ball offers a chance for mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, sisters and girlfriends to celebrate for a great cause. On a personal level, Blyth sees the Bubble Ball as a chance for her daughter, Lilah, to be involved.

“She'll see all the work behind the scenes, and she'll see the benefit can be really fun,” Blyth said.

Lilah, 10, will join O'Hara Elementary classmates such as Edie and her mother, Sarah Tuthill, and Amelia and her mother, Ann Finn, for the evening.

Blyth, a veteran at organizing fundraisers, admits the Bubble Ball is a unique theme, with pink-balloon centerpieces and invitations with hold-the-date notices decorated with eye-popping bubbles. The committee helping her out was, as you might have guessed, made up of all women.

“It's an amazing committee. It's so nice to feel you have women in the trenches with you. They are all self-starters,” she said.

As chairman, she has seen ups and downs in her workload. She came home early from spring vacation and is taking days off before Bubble Ball. She expects to be completing a PowerPoint listing donors this week.

“I love event planning,” she said.

Blyth, a lifelong resident of O'Hara and 1992 graduate of Fox Chapel Area High School, lives at Chapel Harbor.

“It's a little bit of urban living in Fox Chapel. It's such a nice community. I've made a bigger circle of friends because of this community,” Blyth said.

Sharon Drake is a freelance writer.

