9 Sharpsburg residents among dozens picked up in drug raids

Nine Sharpsburg residents were among nearly three dozen charged with dealing drugs Thursday following raids in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office oversaw the investigation, said the raid was another step in the drug fight in Western Pennsylvania.

“The drug most of these dealers were peddling in our communities was heroin,” Shapiro said in a morning news conference in Downtown Pittsburgh. “Today, those dealers are off the streets, and they won't be peddling their poison in our communities anymore.”

The Sharpsburg residents charged are:

• Joshua Alcorn, 30

• Craig Banks, 46

• Justin Claybourne, 27

• Anthony Cobb, 56

• Damon Jackson, 40

• Patrick Lucky, 43

• Charlotte McGivern, 23

• James Smith, 59

• Samantha Wails, 24

The Allegheny County investigation netted 22 arrests from other communties, including Plum, that were mostly street- and mid-level drug dealers selling heroin and crack cocaine, police said.

“It is a plague affecting our communities, and it has overwhelmed law enforcement,” Shapiro said.

He noted that while the AG's collaboration with local law enforcement is making a difference, there is still much more work to do.

“We need to take this fight to the street corners of Pennsylvania, as we are doing here today, as well as doctor's offices and corporate boardrooms,” he said.

