Fox Chapel

9 Sharpsburg residents among dozens picked up in drug raids

Megan Guza and Chuck Biedka | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Police officers, constables and probation officers gather on Main Street in Sharpsburg after serving warrants during a drug sweep in the region Thursday morning.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Sharpsburg police Officer John Kimmel ( left ) and Reserve police Officer Brian Dourlain ( on right ) bring in Tyrell Walker, 20, to the Sharpsburg magistrate for arraignment during a regional drug sweep conducted Thursday morning.

Updated 1 hour ago

Nine Sharpsburg residents were among nearly three dozen charged with dealing drugs Thursday following raids in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office oversaw the investigation, said the raid was another step in the drug fight in Western Pennsylvania.

“The drug most of these dealers were peddling in our communities was heroin,” Shapiro said in a morning news conference in Downtown Pittsburgh. “Today, those dealers are off the streets, and they won't be peddling their poison in our communities anymore.”

The Sharpsburg residents charged are:

• Joshua Alcorn, 30

• Craig Banks, 46

• Justin Claybourne, 27

• Anthony Cobb, 56

• Damon Jackson, 40

• Patrick Lucky, 43

• Charlotte McGivern, 23

• James Smith, 59

• Samantha Wails, 24

The Allegheny County investigation netted 22 arrests from other communties, including Plum, that were mostly street- and mid-level drug dealers selling heroin and crack cocaine, police said.

For a complete list of those charged, go to triblive.com .

“It is a plague affecting our communities, and it has overwhelmed law enforcement,” Shapiro said.

He noted that while the AG's collaboration with local law enforcement is making a difference, there is still much more work to do.

“We need to take this fight to the street corners of Pennsylvania, as we are doing here today, as well as doctor's offices and corporate boardrooms,” he said.

Megan Guza and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

