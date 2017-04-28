Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Earth Day marked by Green Streets volunteers

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Tim Davidson pulls a wagon with his kids, Charlie, 4, and Oliver, 2, on Second Street in Aspinwall as he cleans streets along with Dave Strauss during the annual Green Streets event.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Lauren Schmutz, 6, throws litter into a bag for Susan Turner as they make their way through Aspinwall along with friends during the annual Green Streets cleanup event on Earth Day.
Bruce Colombus and Lara Voytko worked with 25 volunteers during an event called 'Mulch Madness' to deliver and spread 8 yards of mulch around 60 newly planted trees in Aspinwall. Zachary Sacks (center), was one of 12 students from Fox Chapel Area High School advance placement environmental science class who helped out during the Earth Day event.

Aspinwall residents got down and dirty to clean up the community on Earth Day.

Volunteers gathered for the 12th annual Green Streets spring clean-up on April 22, which this year was hosted in conjunction with the Mulch Madness and music celebration.

From 10 a.m. to noon, residents collected trash from the tree-lined neighborhood and mulched dozens of trees that have been planted in the borough through Tree Vitalize.

Blawnox, Indiana Township and Sharpsburg also hosted litter collections.

