After 42 years of molding young minds, Aspinwall teacher is retiring

After 42 years teaching in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, Maggie “Peg” Katocs wasn't convinced it was time to leave her close-knit family at Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall.

Still, she's taking the leap in June, officially retiring as the school's second-grade teacher.

“It's time to find new adventures,” said Katocs, a Penn Hills resident who has made the familiar trip to the tree-lined Brilliant Avenue school since her college days at Duquesne University.

“I love to cook and I love art,” Katocs said. “It's time for those things all year round, not just in the summer.”

A graduate of La Roche College, Katocs earned a master's degree in education from Duquesne before starting her four-decade career with the diocese.

Because her grandmother lived in Aspinwall, Katocs was familiar with the then-St. Scholastica school building that soon would become her work-home.

“I always wanted to work here,” she said. “It seemed like a nice place, and it was.”

The private elementary school serves the Catholic parishes in the Fox Chapel Area School District, including St. Edward, St. John Cantius, St. Joseph, Madonna of Jerusalem, St. Mary and St. Scholastica.

“Our parish communities are all most grateful to Mrs. Katocs for her instruction of our young students as well as her many years of preparing her second-grade students for the sacraments of reconciliation and Eucharist,” said the Rev. Jim Torquato, pastor at St. Scholastica Parish.

Principal Mark Grgurich said Katocs' dedication will be hard to duplicate.

“To get anyone to commit to five years in one place is something, let alone 42 years,” Grgurich said. “Her years show the love and compassion she had for her students and their parents. She will be missed.”

Her students agreed, saying she made her mark in the classroom by adding art, laughs — and snacks — to almost every lesson.

“Mrs. Katocs is fun because we play baseball, spelling and eat popcorn,” second-grader Joey McGivney said.

Chris Hazel, 8, is new to the school this year and said Katocs made him feel at home.

“This is my first year here and it's been the best. She adds a lot of art and fun to everything,” he said. “She made me feel so good about myself it's hard to explain.”

Peter Christoforetti said his favorite lesson this year was an art project that encouraged students to draw their neighborhood.

“They learn about suburban and rural places,” Katocs said. “But mostly, they learn about community.”

That notion is something she drives home through student service projects like drawing cards for Meals on Wheels recipients and singing carols for local business owners during the holidays.

Former student Elizabeth Russell recalled Katocs' participation in the borough's annual Light Up the Wall celebration. The teacher orchestrated the singing angels and wise men for the live nativity on the corner steps at First Street.

“She was one of my favorites because I remember how she celebrated holidays,” Elizabeth said, “and how well she taught me cursive.”

Katocs said it's not uncommon for former students to stop and visit, especially now that they have grown and she is teaching some of their children.

“It's always nice when they come back,” she said, joking that not much has changed in reading and writing.

Technology is a different story.

“The onset of SMART boards has made teaching so much easier,” she said, laughing. “You can pull anything up from the Internet and you don't really ever have to write on a chalkboard.

“I'll really miss it. I will miss the kids.”

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.