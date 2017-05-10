Teen quilt makers give homeless the shirts off their backs

Griffin Kerstetter and Annie Yonas are veterans when it comes to helping the homeless in Pittsburgh.

Since they were second-graders five years ago, the best friends at Dorseyville Middle School have recycled donated T-shirts into hundreds of quilts for the homeless.

“I remember hearing the State of the Union address and just being really concerned with unemployment and what Obama was talking about,” said Griffin of Fox Chapel. “I came to my mother with a lot of questions about homelessness. It really put it into perspective and we knew that we needed to do something.”

Their concerns led them to start the HomeLost Project — which partners with United Way and Community Human Services to distribute the blankets the students make. On May 21 at the Lauri Anne West Community Center in O'Hara, HomeLost will ask the community — especially kids — to get involved by joining a quilt assembly line. There will be cutting, pinning, coloring and sewing stations set up with a goal of making 15 quilts.

“I think it's important for kids because I hear them in class and I don't appreciate the way some of them talk about homeless people,” Griffin, 13, said. “They talk about it like they are bad people, but a majority of them are people just like us but that have had some unexpected event happen to them.”

Adrienne Walnoha, executive director of CHS, said she remembers when the young students first approached her to learn about ways to help the homeless.

“Making the quilts is amazing not only because blankets are something folks need, but also because the quilts are personalized,” Walnoha said. “Each one is unique, made by hand, and gifted by a person who truly cares about the person receiving it.”

Each handmade quilt is made up of 12 shirts and a total of 24 squares. The back of the blanket is comprised of felt, making the blankets extra warm, Griffin said.

For the upcoming event, what started as a box of collected shirts from Griffin and Annie's classroom has led to two full basements and a donated storage facility full of T-shirts from the community. Each shirt is capable of making at least two squares for a quilt, and with so many prior donations, kids are encouraged to get creative.

“We have had different patterns that go into the quilt … like one that was black and gold and some that were rainbows,” Griffin said. “A lot of people like to get the quilt down to a science.”

Griffin is certain that once kids come out to help, they will find the work of helping others as rewarding as she does.

“My favorite part is after you sew the backing on and you flip it right side out, you get to see the entire quilt together for the first time,” she said.

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.