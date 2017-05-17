Fox Chapel Area student robotics entrepreneur 'is ahead of the curve'

For young entrepreneur Mihir Garimella, a fascination with robots began with a $20 robotic dog he had as a kid.

Since then, the now 17-year-old Fox Chapel Area High School senior has worked on many software and hardware engineering projects and moved on to create his own robotic “bug.”

“Robotics is this perfect intersection of software and the building of physical things to use and cause something that comes to life, and that's what excites me,” Garimella said. “What's cool is that it's this relatively simple combination of hardware and software that brought this $20 toy to life.”

Garimella recently was featured in Fortune's 18 Under 18 for his invention of the Firefly — a low-cost, first responder drone that autonomously can navigate in dangerous environments. The magazine's list includes 18 entrepreneurs under 18 years old who could become star innovators.

“I was incredibly honored and shocked to be on that list,” Garimella said. “I didn't know what to expect at first but the opportunity turned out to be awesome.”

His Firefly prototype is a self-navigating drone with interchangeable sensors developed for use in specific first responders' tasks.

The goal, Garimella said, is to be able to send the device into a burning building or the aftermath of an earthquake to detect people in danger.

His priority, and what makes his device different from others, is to make the Firefly affordable to communities. To do so, Garimella purchased sensors that cost just a little over a dollar, and he intends eventually to sell his drone for roughly $250 to $300.

“The idea behind this is that not only is it lower in cost, but it is able to accomplish a task without human intervention…. and can fly a lot faster than a person can walk and can fit through tight spaces where people can't fit,” he said.

His inspiration comes from a few gnats that wouldn't leave his fruit alone. On a trip with his parents to visit his grandparents in India, Garimella became fascinated with the fruit fly's fast escape. His research from then on focused on biology and the anatomy of these quick bugs.

“Fruit flies are obviously tiny creatures, and they must be something pretty amazing to be able to escape so effectively,” Garimella said.

The idea was developed for the 2014 Google Science Fair, a global online competition for students 13 to 18 years old. Garimella walked away with the computer science award in the 13-14 age group for what he then called the FlyBot.

With a prize of $50,000 and a Google mentorship, Garimella was able to take his flying bot to the next level within the past three years. His prototype has gotten smaller but capable of holding more weight or heavier sensors.

In 2015, he tested his prototype with the Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company. The department set road flares where the Firefly, using temperature sensors, located them autonomously.

Garimella has participated in internships at Carnegie Mellon University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and most recently he has been studying machine learning – rather than coding directly into a robot, he teaches a computer how to learn from example.

Currently, he spends a couple of days a week interning at Near Earth Autonomy, a CMU spinoff that markets autonomous drones pertaining to mining, emergency response, cargo delivery and other purposes.

Vladimir Brajovic, a scientist with the startup and Garimella's mentor, helps him learn by giving him image-processing challenges weekly.

“He is ahead of the curve and that's what it's all about,” Brajovic said. “He asks the right questions and has the right level of curiosity.”

He plans to attend Stanford University in the fall, and will move his lab from his home in Fox Chapel to his dorm room in California. He hopes that by the end of this year, the Firefly will be tested in the field and will be in the hands of first responders.

He's already received emails from interested first responders around the country, but there still are hurdles before the drone finds success, Garimella said.

“It's a change to be able to go from physically going into a building to letting a robot do it for you,” Garimella said. “Just convincing first responders that this can help will be something that I have to overcome.”

Christine Manganas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.