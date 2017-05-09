Construction begins for new homes along Middle Street in Sharpsburg on formerly blighted properties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In 2016, the group facilitated 1,736 units of housing and invested more than $10 million in programs for underserved people. Metropulos said ACTION-Housing provided mortgage assistance to more than 1,000 families who faced delinquency and serviced 1,548 units through its energy efficiency programs.

Founded in 1957, ACTION-Housing works to provide affordable, quality homes and offers related services to people trying to improve their lives. Media relations director Linda Metropulos said the group's mission is to empower people to build more self-sufficient lives.

Affordable housing options are growing in Sharpsburg with two new homes under construction along Middle Street.

Ground broke last week on formerly blighted lots that will soon see three-bedroom homes with a garage and driveway.

Work is taking place in the 2000 block of Middle Street through a borough partnership with ACTION-Housing and Allegheny County.

Sharpsburg council member Matt Rudzki said the new borough homes will be priced for availability to people who make 80 percent of the area's medium income. In Allegheny County, that means an income of $39,900.

Monthly payments typically do not exceed 30 percent of the family's income, said borough Manager Bill Rossey.

“The two houses are a result of several years of work,” he said. “This is a tremendous step forward on vacant, blighted pieces of property to have affordable housing created.”

The community development group, Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, in 2016 launched a resident group to fight blight and improve property conditions in the borough.

Already, an abandoned house along Clay Street was demolished with a $7,500 grant from the Pittsburgh Community Redevelopment Group. The home at 621 Clay Street, with a detached porch and boarded windows, was condemned by the borough long ago. It's removal boosted neighborhood safety, Rossey said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the blight committee can visit sharpsburgneighborhood.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.