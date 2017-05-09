Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Construction begins for new homes along Middle Street in Sharpsburg on formerly blighted properties
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Crews begin work on Middle Street in Sharpsburg on the site for two new homes.
An abandoned house at 621 Clay Street in Sharpsburg (left) has been demolished with a $7,500 grant from the Pittsburgh Community Redevelopment Group. Google photo

Updated 22 minutes ago

Affordable housing options are growing in Sharpsburg with two new homes under construction along Middle Street.

Ground broke last week on formerly blighted lots that will soon see three-bedroom homes with a garage and driveway.

Work is taking place in the 2000 block of Middle Street through a borough partnership with ACTION-Housing and Allegheny County.

Sharpsburg council member Matt Rudzki said the new borough homes will be priced for availability to people who make 80 percent of the area's medium income. In Allegheny County, that means an income of $39,900.

Monthly payments typically do not exceed 30 percent of the family's income, said borough Manager Bill Rossey.

“The two houses are a result of several years of work,” he said. “This is a tremendous step forward on vacant, blighted pieces of property to have affordable housing created.”

The community development group, Sharpsburg Neighborhood Organization, in 2016 launched a resident group to fight blight and improve property conditions in the borough.

Already, an abandoned house along Clay Street was demolished with a $7,500 grant from the Pittsburgh Community Redevelopment Group. The home at 621 Clay Street, with a detached porch and boarded windows, was condemned by the borough long ago. It's removal boosted neighborhood safety, Rossey said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the blight committee can visit sharpsburgneighborhood.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

