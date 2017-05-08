Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel High School track closing for repairs
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Erica Dietz | Valley News Dispatch
Will Tabor, 13, and his friend Ben Kelly, 12, both of Fox Chapel, play a friendly game of soccer at James Burk Stadium at Fox Chapel High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. The boys, who are both Fox Chapel Middle School soccer players, were there to support Ben Kelly's sister, Lauren, as she and the varsity team played against Plum High School.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Fox Chapel Area High School track and athletic field will be closed to the public for drainage repairs beginning May 23.

Work will last about three weeks and have limited impact on students, Director of Athletics Mike O'Brien said.

But residents who exercise at the track will have to find another place to sweat off calories during the project.

Repairs will cost nothing to district taxpayers.

“Northern Athletic Construction Co. is rectifying an ongoing issue that presented itself this year,” O'Brien said. “Water wasn't draining properly and it needs to be fixed.”

The Ingomar-based company in 2016 landed a $1.1 million contract to replace the track and turf at James M. Burk Stadium along Field Club Road. Work also included a new track at Dorseyville Middle School along Saxonburg Boulevard.

With the high school's spring sports teams in full swing, O'Brien said students are fortunate to have other facilities to use.

“We have the luxury of having a second practice field so I don't think students will be inconvenienced,” he said.

The water issue presented no hazards to anyone using the track or field, he said.

Prior to 2016, the turf and track at the high school were last replaced in 2007. Last year's replacement was paid through the district's capital projects fund, along with revenue from ticket sales to athletic events.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

