Fox Chapel Area teacher earns 2017 Carnegie Science Elementary Educator Award

Amulya analyzed data to find the genes that affect human memory, and by extension, Alzheimer's disease for her project at Carnegie Science Center's Covestro Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair. Amulya is interested in continuing her work in science, possibly studying the brain or the human body, and was selected for the award based on the success of her science fair project.

For her innovation in creating an early-learning program for students, Fox Chapel Area teacher Alison Francis has earned the 2017 Carnegie Science Elementary Educator Award.

She is among seven winners who will be honored during a ceremony May 12 at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland.

“This award represents all of the hard work I have put into building a program that pushes the boundaries of what we typically think a preschool program should be,” Francis said.

In 2014, she launched the district's Creativity and Literacy Program that targets technology, science and reading as the foundations for life-long learning.

Aimed at children ages three to five, the free program is housed at Kerr Elementary School on Kittanning Pike in O'Hara.

The colorful room is filled with hands-on stations that encourage thinking outside the box. That means lots of experimentation with wooden blocks, electric circuits, noisemakers, textures and patterns.

“We're not doing academic skills; we're working on intellectual skills. We're thinking about what it means to wonder, problem-solve and engage,” Francis said.

The family STEAM program provides children and a caregiver the chance to engage with each other and work toward an answer. Francis encourages them to think about what might happen and then test their theory to see what does.

There's a bonus for caregivers in that they get to see first-hand the ways their child thinks so they can implement similar strategies at home, she said.

The Creativity and Literacy Program is the only one of its kind in the region, Francis said.

She was nominated for the award by Megan Cicconi, district director of instructional and innovative leadership.

Cicconi believes Francis has dedicated her career to making science accessible to students, families and educators at all levels.

“While Alison clearly excels as an elementary science educator, and a leader in STEM education, it is her continual pursuit of learning that makes her such an asset to science educators everywhere,” Cicconi said.

The program has grown considerably since its first year when 89 children were enrolled.

Since then, more than 325 children from 258 families have attended.

“Our attendance rate is 85 percent and our retention rate from session to session is 95 percent,” Francis said. “These numbers represent the enthusiasm and commitment the families in our district have for seeking out quality family engagement programming.”

The Carnegie Science Awards were established in 1997 to recognize teachers who push the envelope.

This year, winners are all problem-solvers who are dreaming big dreams, said Ann Metzger, co-director of the Carnegie Science Center.

“They're using critical thinking skills to solve real-world problems and to make a difference. Those are crucial skills for all 21st century learners,” Metzger said in a release.

Co-Director Ron Baillie said the awards spotlight people who are making a global impact, beginning with their own region.

“We know they are already inspiring a new generation of leaders,” he said in a release. “One of our central missions is to promote education in science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM. The Carnegie Science Awards winners exemplify the highest levels of success in STEM fields and in STEM education.”

