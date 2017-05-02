Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Water system shutdown to hit Aspinwall this weekend
Jeff Domenick | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority drinking water treatment facility along Freeport Road near Aspinwall.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Two weeks ago, Aspinwall residents had to boil their drinking water for three days due to a pump problem.

This weekend, some residents of Aspinwall will be without water for several hours, as its pump station will be shut down for a service upgrade.

The borough announced on its website Tuesday afternoon that the Aspinwall Pump Station will be shut down Saturday at 2 a.m., with a planned restoration at 5 a.m. The shutdown affects Lower Aspinwall residents – those at 717 Center Avenue and below – said borough Manager Melissa Lang.

The website said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the borough's drinking water supplier, plans to connect and test a backup generator. The work is necessary, Lang said, to prevent future water outages due to interruptions in electrical service at the pump station. The generator installation comes two weeks after a pump problem interupted service, resulting in a mandatory boil water” order from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The PWSA is asking customers to not attempt to use tap water during the outage. The authority said it has plans to address any emergency issues during the shutoff and will notify customers when the outage is over – or needs to be extended.

The borough recommends affected customers prepare for the outage by signing up for its Swiftreach service and monitor the borough's Facebook and website, www.aspinwallpa.com. Notice of restoration or continued shut-off will be posted.

If the shutdown continues past 5 a.m., water will be available at the public works garage and the borough building.

Jeff Domenick is a Trib Total Media content provider. Reach him at 412-871-2324 or jdomenick@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.