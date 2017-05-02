Water system shutdown to hit Aspinwall this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two weeks ago, Aspinwall residents had to boil their drinking water for three days due to a pump problem.

This weekend, some residents of Aspinwall will be without water for several hours, as its pump station will be shut down for a service upgrade.

The borough announced on its website Tuesday afternoon that the Aspinwall Pump Station will be shut down Saturday at 2 a.m., with a planned restoration at 5 a.m. The shutdown affects Lower Aspinwall residents – those at 717 Center Avenue and below – said borough Manager Melissa Lang.

The website said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the borough's drinking water supplier, plans to connect and test a backup generator. The work is necessary, Lang said, to prevent future water outages due to interruptions in electrical service at the pump station. The generator installation comes two weeks after a pump problem interupted service, resulting in a mandatory boil water” order from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The PWSA is asking customers to not attempt to use tap water during the outage. The authority said it has plans to address any emergency issues during the shutoff and will notify customers when the outage is over – or needs to be extended.

The borough recommends affected customers prepare for the outage by signing up for its Swiftreach service and monitor the borough's Facebook and website, www.aspinwallpa.com. Notice of restoration or continued shut-off will be posted.

If the shutdown continues past 5 a.m., water will be available at the public works garage and the borough building.

Jeff Domenick is a Trib Total Media content provider.