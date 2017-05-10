Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Faith United Methodist helping community supported agriculture
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Don Dillner talks with a group enjoying a tour at his Dillner Family Farm, a third-generation fruit and vegetable farm in Gibsonia.
Submitted
The Dillner family plants spring onions at the farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia.
Submitted
Black plastic is laid in preparation for new crops to spring up at Dillner Family Farm in Gibsonia.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Faith United Methodist Church in Fox Chapel will serve as a pick-up location for Dillner Family Farm's community supported agriculture program this summer.

The new program could be a way for church members to better serve the community, and it could boost the church's profile, said the Rev. Scott Shaffer, the church's pastor.

“One of our goals for 2017 is to seek new ways to use our church's facilities to be a blessing to the community,” Shaffer said.

From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning in June, people can collect their lettuce and tomatoes from the church vestibule along West Chapel Ridge Road.

A community supported agriculture, or CSA, program allows people to pay for produce at the start of summer and collect bags full of veggies once harvesting begins. Other farm staples like eggs, dairy and flowers also might be available.

“We think this is a great partnership because we believe that it is one way to show our support for the community while introducing our beautiful grounds and facilities,” Shaffer said.

Dillner Family Farm opened in the 1940s and is a third-generation fruit and vegetable farm along Sandy Hill Road in Gibsonia. The family started its CSA program 10 years ago to boost awareness of eating fresh foods.

The usual pick-up location, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel, is unavailable because of renovations there.

“We want (people) to realize that through a CSA, they are eating food that is picked fresh that day and delivered to them,” said owner Jane Dillner. “We like to offer tours of the farm to show people how their food is grown.”

From green beans to squash and raspberries to peas, customers can purchase from among 110 varieties of fruits, veggies, flowers and herbs. Prices start at $300 for the season.

Dillner said she has about 70 clients in the Fox Chapel area.

The farm partnership, Shaffer said, is a starting point for the church. Shaffer is eager to expand it with farm visits for students at the church's Fox Hill Preschool or the Faith Family Fridays group. He would like to see fresh produce used at The Neighborhood Table, a free monthly meal provided at the Sharpsburg outreach group Roots of Faith.

“This partnership fits well into Faith UMC's overall vision of bringing together people from the Fox Chapel and Sharpsburg communities, while meeting the needs of people,” he said.

Faith United is looking for people to serve as greeters on Tuesdays during produce pick-ups. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. through September.

Greeters will receive a free, small share of produce each week for their time.

Anyone interested should contact office@faithfoxchapel.org.

For more, visit dillnerfamilyfarm.com or faithfoxchapel.org.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

