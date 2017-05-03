Sharpsburg Police confirm 19 arrests in major drug bust

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sharpsburg Police Chief Tom Stelitano said the investigation in which utilized his town as a base is not finished.

Stelitano said more arrests are anticipated from the April 27 drug raids in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. The investigation was overseen by by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office.

To date, police have arrested 19 suspects stemming from the raids, Stelitano said.

There were about 36 controlled purchases, which involved undercover investigators and confidential informants. They included 10 cases of heroin, 11 of crack cocaine and two of powder cocaine, Stelitano said.

“Purchases took place in public streets, parking lots, bars and residences,” Stelitano said.

The arrests are the culmination of investigations conducted in part by Sharpsburg, O'Hara and Reserve police departments.

“The investigations, which began in August 2016, focused on individuals distributing heroin, cocaine and prescription medication,” Stelitano said.

Officers were led to drug dealers in Sharpsburg, East Liberty, McKees Rocks, Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Homestead.

Defendants had preliminary hearings at District Judge Elissa Lang's office in Sharpsburg and will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney.