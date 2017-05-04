Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

O'Hara supermarket sells $100K Powerball winner

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Submitted
Drawing machines are put into place during preshow preparations at the Pennsylvania Lottery drawing broadcast studio in Harrisburg.

Updated 1 hour ago

An O'Hara supermarket has sold a winning $100,000 Powerball lottery ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported Thursday morning the ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle store at The Waterworks shopping center.

The ticket for Wednesday's drawing correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 17-18-49-59-66, the red Powerball 09 and the Power Play option to win $100,000.

The retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $147 million, or $90.6 million cash, for the Saturday, May 6, drawing.

