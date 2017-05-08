Plans for upgrades to Riverfront Park entrance move forward in Aspinwall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aspinwall council intends to move forward with plans to use nearly $1 million in state grants to upgrade the Brilliant Avenue entrance of the riverfront park and municipal lot.

The money earlier this year was shifted for possible use at Eastern Avenue as a shared access to R47 commercial development but residents fought that idea over traffic concerns.

“We don't have time to hold onto the money,” Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said. “We need to move forward.”

O'Malley said she will meet with engineers this week to start the design phase.

The borough in 2014 received about $921,000 from PennDOT's multimodal transportation program to realign the Brilliant Avenue intersection and then another $500,000 from the state's Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund.

Work is expected to replace existing traffic signals, configure a four-way intersection and construct a westbound left turning lane and pedestrian lane.

“We want to make a safe entrance to the park and the municipal lot over the railroad tracks,” O'Malley said.

Residents who attended last week's council meeting questioned whether the enhancements would designate Brilliant Avenue as a dedicated entrance to R47. But borough officials said there has been no decision made.

Developers, The Mosites Co., are lobbying PennDOT for a flyover that connects the Highland Park Bridge to the riverfront campus. There also is a dedicated entrance to R47 in Sharpsburg.

“Their focus right now is on the Highland Park Bridge flyover,” Councilmember Tim McLaughlin said.

If Mosites wants Brilliant Avenue to link to the potential townhomes and shopping district, it will have to request that from council. That would require new traffic impact studies of the area, McLaughlin said.

Mosites is working on a presentation for council but it is not clear when that will be ready.

Aspinwall planning committee meets with Mosites representatives every two weeks. During its most recent session on April 21, McLaughlin said Aspinwall officials requested an analysis of a potential Brilliant Avenue shared access point (to R47 and the park) to give council a better understanding of the benefits over Eastern Avenue.

There is an expectation of reduced traffic in Aspinwall if Mosites can secure the entrance at Highland Park, McLaughlin said.

The group also discussed the possibility of relocating the Aspinwall public works salt shed closer to the three-bay garage to make the Brilliant Avenue entrance “more park-like.”

The proposal has not yet been reviewed by council.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.