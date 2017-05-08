Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Plans for upgrades to Riverfront Park entrance move forward in Aspinwall
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Aspinwall council intends to move forward with plans to use nearly $1 million in state grants to upgrade the Brilliant Avenue entrance of the riverfront park and municipal lot.

The money earlier this year was shifted for possible use at Eastern Avenue as a shared access to R47 commercial development but residents fought that idea over traffic concerns.

“We don't have time to hold onto the money,” Borough Manager Melissa Lang-O'Malley said. “We need to move forward.”

O'Malley said she will meet with engineers this week to start the design phase.

The borough in 2014 received about $921,000 from PennDOT's multimodal transportation program to realign the Brilliant Avenue intersection and then another $500,000 from the state's Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund.

Work is expected to replace existing traffic signals, configure a four-way intersection and construct a westbound left turning lane and pedestrian lane.

“We want to make a safe entrance to the park and the municipal lot over the railroad tracks,” O'Malley said.

Residents who attended last week's council meeting questioned whether the enhancements would designate Brilliant Avenue as a dedicated entrance to R47. But borough officials said there has been no decision made.

Developers, The Mosites Co., are lobbying PennDOT for a flyover that connects the Highland Park Bridge to the riverfront campus. There also is a dedicated entrance to R47 in Sharpsburg.

“Their focus right now is on the Highland Park Bridge flyover,” Councilmember Tim McLaughlin said.

If Mosites wants Brilliant Avenue to link to the potential townhomes and shopping district, it will have to request that from council. That would require new traffic impact studies of the area, McLaughlin said.

Mosites is working on a presentation for council but it is not clear when that will be ready.

Aspinwall planning committee meets with Mosites representatives every two weeks. During its most recent session on April 21, McLaughlin said Aspinwall officials requested an analysis of a potential Brilliant Avenue shared access point (to R47 and the park) to give council a better understanding of the benefits over Eastern Avenue.

There is an expectation of reduced traffic in Aspinwall if Mosites can secure the entrance at Highland Park, McLaughlin said.

The group also discussed the possibility of relocating the Aspinwall public works salt shed closer to the three-bay garage to make the Brilliant Avenue entrance “more park-like.”

The proposal has not yet been reviewed by council.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.