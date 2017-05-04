Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Police officer sues Sharpsburg claiming age discrimination
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 5:24 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

A part-time Sharpsburg police officer is doubling down on his complaint of age discrimination against the borough.

Robert Pugar, 48, on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit accusing borough council of wrongly hiring a younger candidate for a full-time position on the police department.

Pugar filed a similar complaint in March with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming age discrimination. The outcome of those claims is still pending.

Pugar, his attorney Charles Lamberton, and borough Manager Bill Rossey were each not able to be immediately reached for comment.

Pugar has 17 years experience as a police officer. Council in February hired Brett Carb, 24, a candidate with one year experience.

Pugar said that in 2016 he scored the second-highest of four applicants on a written and oral exam given by Sharpsburg's civil service commission. Under the civil service guidelines, the top three candidates are eligible for hiring. Council at that time hired Jeff Hussar, the top scorer. Carb earned the fourth highest score behind Pugar and another candidate, Rachel Sporrer. In January 2017, a second full-time position opened up.

Pugar alleges that the borough acted illegally when it held a round of interviews that he said were conducted outside the formal processes of the civil service commission. No one from the civil service commission attended the interviews, according to the suit, which also claimed that borough officials interviewed Pugar and Carb and never published the results.

Pugar claims that borough Manager Bill Rossey explicitly said the reason for the Carb's hiring was his young age.

Attached to Pugar's filing what are purported to be two “selfies” of Carb that were taken from online postings.

Pugar is suing for back pay and benefits with interest. He also is asking to be instated as a full-time officer.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

