Fox Chapel

Cub Scouts help create edible trail at Woodland Park
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Cub Scout Troop 381 members plant raspberry bushes on Saturday, May 6, at the new edible trail at Woodland Park in O'Hara Township
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Cub Scout Pack 381 Scoutmaster Carl Osterholm directs planting at the new O'Hara Editable Trail. John Daniels is working the shovel while Pierce Osterholm looks on.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Carl and son Pierce Osterholm of Cub Scout Pack 381 plant a blueberry bush as part of the new O'Hara Township Edible Trail.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Joe Zgurzynski leads Cub Scout Troop 381 in a short prayer before the planting of trees that the scouts are donating to O'Hara Township at the site of a new trail at Woodland Park.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Drew Moyer of Pack 381 cleans his shovel after planting fruit trees at the new O'Hara Township Edible Trail at Woodland Park on Saturday, May 6.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Marleigh Marcussen rakes up the new edible trail while scouts plant trees on Saturday, May 6, at Woodland Park in O'Hara.

Anyone who plucks blueberries from the bushes at Woodland Park in O'Hara this summer can thank a Cub Scout from Pack 381.

Eight members of the group braved the rain and mud in the early morning of May 6 to install fruit trees along the region's first edible trail.

“I like helping the environment,” Kerr Elementary fourth-grader William Marcussen said.

First-grader John Daniels, also from Kerr, said he liked digging the holes for the dwarf Seckel pear tree.

“We love planting,” he said.

In total, the pack — with help from leaders — planted a Jersey blueberry bush, three Autumn Britten raspberry bushes, a Patriot blueberry bush, a Seckel pear tree and a Blue Crop blueberry bush.

“Scouts pride themselves in contributing to their communities,” Assistant Cub Scoutmaster Joe Zgurzynski said.

His scouts, in grades one through five, were excited to make the first mark on O'Hara's edible trail.

“The scouts are thrilled that the entire community will be able to enjoy these plants,” Zgurzynski said.

O'Hara council for two years considered the edible trail before approving $10,000 in the 2017 budget for its construction at Woodland Park, which sits off Dorseyville Road.

Township Manager Julie Jakubec said the trail is expected to complement the park's other amenities that include a picnic shelter, ball field and playground. The setting works well since Woodland Park has a separate meadow that will allow trail walkers to remain in a more relaxed area, Jakubec said.

When complete, the trail will have bird-friendly habitats and clearly marked trees with fruits and nuts. There will be educational signs along the path.

Robert Daniels, a fourth-grader at Kerr Elementary, said he didn't mind the soggy weather during installation.

“It's all helping nature,” he said.

Kerr second-grader Nico Zgurzynski said the hard work will be worthwhile — when it literally bears fruit.

“We're out here to make a better environment,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.

