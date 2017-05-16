Cub Scouts help create edible trail at Woodland Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anyone who plucks blueberries from the bushes at Woodland Park in O'Hara this summer can thank a Cub Scout from Pack 381.

Eight members of the group braved the rain and mud in the early morning of May 6 to install fruit trees along the region's first edible trail.

“I like helping the environment,” Kerr Elementary fourth-grader William Marcussen said.

First-grader John Daniels, also from Kerr, said he liked digging the holes for the dwarf Seckel pear tree.

“We love planting,” he said.

In total, the pack — with help from leaders — planted a Jersey blueberry bush, three Autumn Britten raspberry bushes, a Patriot blueberry bush, a Seckel pear tree and a Blue Crop blueberry bush.

“Scouts pride themselves in contributing to their communities,” Assistant Cub Scoutmaster Joe Zgurzynski said.

His scouts, in grades one through five, were excited to make the first mark on O'Hara's edible trail.

“The scouts are thrilled that the entire community will be able to enjoy these plants,” Zgurzynski said.

O'Hara council for two years considered the edible trail before approving $10,000 in the 2017 budget for its construction at Woodland Park, which sits off Dorseyville Road.

Township Manager Julie Jakubec said the trail is expected to complement the park's other amenities that include a picnic shelter, ball field and playground. The setting works well since Woodland Park has a separate meadow that will allow trail walkers to remain in a more relaxed area, Jakubec said.

When complete, the trail will have bird-friendly habitats and clearly marked trees with fruits and nuts. There will be educational signs along the path.

Robert Daniels, a fourth-grader at Kerr Elementary, said he didn't mind the soggy weather during installation.

“It's all helping nature,” he said.

Kerr second-grader Nico Zgurzynski said the hard work will be worthwhile — when it literally bears fruit.

“We're out here to make a better environment,” he said.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com.