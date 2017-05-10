Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel

Fox Chapel Area tentative budget would call for slight tax bump
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Residents in the Fox Chapel Area School District will pay slightly higher property taxes if the board approves a tentative $103 million budget.

As proposed, the 2017-18 budget calls for a tax increase of 0.36 mills, or 1.9 percent, to 19.34 mills.

The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would pay $3,868 in property taxes, up from $3,796.

Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, said the increase will generate an extra $1.1 million to help with district operations.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. June 5 at O'Hara Elementary School to discuss the budget, before taking a final vote during the regular meeting at 7 p.m. June 12 at the high school.

The budget calls for a 2 percent increase in expenses to $97 million. Highlights of the plan include:

• An increase of 3.6 percent in salary line items over last year's budget. No reduction in professional staff is anticipated.

• An increase of 1.9 percent in health care premiums.

• A $1 million increase, from $13 to $14 million, in the amount paid by the district to the Public School Employees' Retirement System (PSERS). The district's contribution rate will go from 30.03 to 32.57 percent.

Berzonski said the nearly 10 percent increase will be partially covered by drawing $500,000 from the district's PSERS-committed fund balance.

For more, visit fcasd.edu.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2 or at tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

