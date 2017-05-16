Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fox Chapel

Sharpsburg council race too close to call, absentee ballots will decide election

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:51 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

The race for Sharpsburg council was too close to call on Tuesday night.

Six Democrats vied for four open positions with a pair of candidates landing in a tie — and just one vote behind the third-place nominee with 100 percnt of the vote tallied.

There were no Republicans seeking election.

The unofficial results showed incumbents Karen Pilarski-Pastor and Brittany Reno earning the top two spots with 262 votes and 260 votes, respectively. Newcomer Joe Simbari earned 209 votes while Jon Jaso and Matt Brudnok tied with 208 votes. Dan Snyder came in sixth with 99 votes.

Simbari, a long-time political volunteer, said he is eager to provide leadership that he believes represents the people.

Both Jaso and Brudnok said they love their community and want to contribute to revitalization.

Absentee votes will be tallied in the next week or so, which will determine the unofficial results. The election will not be finalized until the Allegheny County Board of Elections performs its official count next month.

Blawnox council

Political newcomer Jessica Dayhoff appears to have secured a four-year Blawnox council seat, according to unofficial results from the Allegheny County Department of Elections.

Dayhoff won one of four Democratic nominations in Tuesday's primary election, joining incumbents Deb Laskey, Meghan Kennedy and Randy Stoddard.

They beat a fifth candidate, Richard Chene, to earn the top four nominations. There were no Republicans on the ballot.

Barring a strong write-in campaign, the four are guaranteed a win in November.

Kennedy earned 110 votes, Dayhoff got 104, Laskey got 102, Stoddard got 90 and Chene got 68.

Dayhoff, a senior classification analyst for HCL Technologies onsite at Google, said she hopes to boost the borough's profile among young adults with programs at the park or new businesses.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.