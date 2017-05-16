Sharpsburg council race too close to call, absentee ballots will decide election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The race for Sharpsburg council was too close to call on Tuesday night.

Six Democrats vied for four open positions with a pair of candidates landing in a tie — and just one vote behind the third-place nominee with 100 percnt of the vote tallied.

There were no Republicans seeking election.

The unofficial results showed incumbents Karen Pilarski-Pastor and Brittany Reno earning the top two spots with 262 votes and 260 votes, respectively. Newcomer Joe Simbari earned 209 votes while Jon Jaso and Matt Brudnok tied with 208 votes. Dan Snyder came in sixth with 99 votes.

Simbari, a long-time political volunteer, said he is eager to provide leadership that he believes represents the people.

Both Jaso and Brudnok said they love their community and want to contribute to revitalization.

Absentee votes will be tallied in the next week or so, which will determine the unofficial results. The election will not be finalized until the Allegheny County Board of Elections performs its official count next month.

Blawnox council

Political newcomer Jessica Dayhoff appears to have secured a four-year Blawnox council seat, according to unofficial results from the Allegheny County Department of Elections.

Dayhoff won one of four Democratic nominations in Tuesday's primary election, joining incumbents Deb Laskey, Meghan Kennedy and Randy Stoddard.

They beat a fifth candidate, Richard Chene, to earn the top four nominations. There were no Republicans on the ballot.

Barring a strong write-in campaign, the four are guaranteed a win in November.

Kennedy earned 110 votes, Dayhoff got 104, Laskey got 102, Stoddard got 90 and Chene got 68.

Dayhoff, a senior classification analyst for HCL Technologies onsite at Google, said she hopes to boost the borough's profile among young adults with programs at the park or new businesses.